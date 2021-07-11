UEFA Euro 2020 Final Italy vs England LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After four weeks of drama, tension and exhilarating competition, the UEFA European Championship 2020 have reached its climax as Italy and England will lock horns with each other in the summit clash on Monday night at the Wembley Stadium of London. While both the teams defied odds and predictions to qualify for the finals, only one of them will carve their legacy into the chronicles of footballing folklore.

The Italians under the guidance of Roberto Mancini haveplayed some exceptional game as they defeated World Number Belgium in the quarters and much-fancied Spain in the semis to confirm their berth in the mega event. Italy will enter the fixture as favourites.

On the other hand, England also enjoyed an incredible campaign to qualify for the finals and will look to bring the elusive trophy home by winning the mega event. The Harry Kane-led outfit qualified for the final after defeating Denmark in the semi-finals.

UEFA Euro 2020 Final Italy vs England: Team News, Injury Update

Spain’s Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has picked up a knock during their semi-final match against Spain. However, the 23-year-old was seen spotted training with the team and is expected to start the match against England. Meanwhile, Italy’s AS Roma left-back Leonardo Spinazzola has been ruled out of Euros due to an Achilles rupture. In Spinazzola’s absence, Emerson Palmieri of Chelsea is expected to start the game.

England’s Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will lead the Three Lions’ attack on Monday night against Italy. Meanwhile, the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka will fight for the single spot in the team. Harry Maguire and John Stones are expected to continue their partnership in the back and Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips will hold the fort in the midfield.

Italy vs England starting line-ups:

Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Final Italy vs England match kick-off?

Italy vs England match is scheduled to take place on Monday at 12:30 am IST at Wembley Stadium, London.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Final Italy vs England match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Italy vs England match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Final Italy vs England fixture?

The match between Italy and England can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

