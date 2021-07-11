Euro 2020 Final LIVE Score and Updates Italy vs England at Wembley: One more match to decide whether Italy or England become the European champions. The two teams will meet at Wembley Stadium in the highly-anticipated final.
England are trying to win their first title in the competition. They are also trying to win their first major title since the 1966 World Cup. Italy won the European Championship in 1968 but have also won four World Cup titles. The most recent was in 2006. The Euro 2020 final will the last of 51 games in the competition after being delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic.
UEFA EURO 2020: FULL COVERAGE | Points Table | Schedule | Results
England Starting XI - Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount; Harry Kane (capt), Raheem Sterling
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Your #ThreeLions team for tonight's #EURO2020 final against Italy is in! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ET2q39DM4d— England (@England) July 11, 2021
Italy Starting XI - Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne
Coach: Roberto Mancini
Our starting XI for the #Euro2020Final! 📋#VivoAzzurro #ITA #ITAENG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/dUCHvV9pEb— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@azzurri) July 11, 2021
Euro 2020: Italy will be up against England in the final at the Wembley on Sunday.
Euro 2020: England will be up against Italy in the final at Wembley on Sunday.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has sent a good luck message to Gareth Southgate and his England team ahead of Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley!
Considering that he is an expat living in New Delhi, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said that he is a “cricket fanatic” and knows the “huge” Indian passion for the game.
English Fans Descend in London!
Thousands of England fans have descended on central London before the European Championship final against Italy.
Bottles and other objects are being thrown and Leicester Square is full of litter like beer cans, empty boxes and plastic bags. So far no violence has been reported but the scenes are chaotic. One man threw a large yellow cone high in the air and as it came down another man headed it like a soccer ball. Police with helmets were seen walking through Leicester Square.
The official fan zone is in nearby Trafalgar Square and thousands more are there. A large contingent of police are on standby.
To hear the England players giddily singing along with the Wembley Stadium crowd to “Sweet Caroline” — “so good, so good” — encapsulates the youthful exuberance and carefree spirit of a group unburdened by trying to end the team’s 55-year trophy drought on Sunday.
To hear Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini talk about going all the way shows how pressure to win a trophy for your country can be an enduring motivation for yourself and the squad, especially in the twilight of a career.
“Maybe at 36 you feel it more,” Chiellini said, “because you understand more how hard it is and the work that goes into it.”
The European Championship final on Sunday pits England, who haven’t even reached a final since winning the 1966 World Cup, against one of the continent’s most decorated teams.
The last of Italy’s four World Cup victories came in 2006, when Chiellini had already made his international debut but didn’t play at the tournament. But the team is a comparative underachiever in the European Championship with its only title in 1968.
Italy, however, have already reached the final twice in recent years — in 2000 and 2012 — whereas England hadn’t gone close until now.
With the pandemic restricting travel to London, the permitted crowd of 66,000 at Wembley Stadium will be largely packed with England fans for the national team’s greatest soccer moment since 1966, when coach Gareth Southgate wasn’t even born.
Winning Euro 2020 would be a form or redemption for Southgate, whose penalty miss against Germany at Euro ’96 denied England a chance of making the final.
“I know it won’t be enough for me and for the rest of the staff and for the players if we don’t win it now,” Southgate said. “You get lovely messages that say ‘whatever happens now,’ but that won’t be how it will be on Monday. We’ve got to get it right.
“We can win it, but we’ve got to get it spot on to win it. I said to the players … people are respecting how they’ve been and that they’ve represented the country in the right way but now they have a choice of what color medal.”
Italy didn’t even qualify for the 2018 World Cup but have excelled with a 33-match unbeaten run since then under coach Roberto Mancini.
“At the beginning, when he told us to have in our minds the idea of winning the Euro, we thought he was crazy,” Chiellini said. “Instead, during these years he has created a team which is now on the brink of doing that. And as he has repeated to us after every match, ‘One centimeter at a time,’ and now there is only the last centimeter left.”
They have to find a way past an opponent that has conceded only one goal in its six games at Euro 2020 and coped with Harry Kane not even scoring in the group stage.
“England are clearly not just Kane because they have amazing players on both wings,” Chiellini said, “and their substitutes could all be in the starting 11 of a team that wins this competition.”
Tournaments can define, reshape perceptions and elevate players.
Just look at Federico Chiesa, who wasn’t even starting for Italy initially at Euro 2020 but went on to score key goals in the knockout phase.
Take Raheem Sterling, whose place in the England lineup was questioned because of his failure to score at any previous tournament and his struggles with Manchester City. He responded by netting the team’s only goals in the group stage, the opener in the win over Germany in the round of 16, and his attacking threat won the penalty that led to England’s semifinal winner against Denmark.
“What he’s done for us and the unselfish part of his game goes unspoken about,” said John Stones, Sterling’s teammate with both England and City. “But as players we see it. He’s been a great threat going forward with how direct he’s been in the games and it has been great playing with him.
“I’m sure he will be giving everything on Sunday, being that direct, and hopefully get another goal and see where it takes us.”
The final takes football to the end of an unprecedented period of pandemic disruption since the European Championship began 60 years, completing a unique tournament staged across the continent like never before, after being delayed by a year.
Guarding against a presumption of glory might be the hardest thing for England fans energized by the “football’s coming home” lyrics in its team anthem.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here