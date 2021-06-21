UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Belgium LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It is the final league matchday for Group B teams of the Euro 2020 tournament as all four teams take the field withboth matches being played simultaneously. In the first match, Finland will lock horns with Belgium at the Gazprom Arena, in St. Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 am (IST). Belgium started their European Championship on a flying note with a 3-0 win over Russia but had fought hard for a comeback win (2-1) against Denmark in an emotionally-charged fixture in Copenhagen last time out.

On the other hand, Finland defeated their neighbours Denmark (1-0) on the opening day but were beaten by Russia 1-0 in the next game. Heading into this match, Belgium will aim to seal top spot in Group B, while Finland will aim for the coveted second spot still up for grabs in the group.

UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Belgium: Team News, Injury Update

Finland has no injury or suspension concerns, head coach Markku Kanerva will have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Unlike Finland, Belgium will be without Timothy Castagne, who ended-up with a tournament-ending head injury in the opening game against Russia.

Finland vs Belgium starting line-ups:

Finland predicted starting line-up: Lukas Hradecky; Jukka Raital, Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Paulus Arajuuri, Jeona Toivio, Jere Uronen; Glen Kamara, Robin Lod, Leo Vaisanen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Belgium predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer; Thomas Meunier, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Belgium match kick-off?

The match between Ukraine and Austria is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 12:30 am IST at the Gazprom Arena, in St. Petersburg, Russia.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Belgium match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Finland vs Belgium match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Belgium fixture?

The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.

