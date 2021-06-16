UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Finland and Russia will be up against each other in a Group B fixture of the UEFA European Championship on Wednesday at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Finland are coming into this game after beating Denmark 1-0 in unfortunate circumstances. The match between Finland and Denmark was called off midway after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field. And Joel Pohjanpalo’s goal was enough for Finland to collect all three points after the restart. On the other hand, Russia suffered a 0-3 loss in their tournament opener at the hands of Belgium.

UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia: Team News, Injury Update

Finland’s Minnesota United defender Jukka Raitala is doubtful for today’s fixture. He picked up a knock in Finland’s last match against Denmark. Meanwhile, Teemu Pukki could retain his spot in their line-up despite not being fully fit.

Prior to the start of the Finland vs Russia match, Daler Kuzyaev will be monitored according to the concussion protocol. He was brought off the field after the first half in Russia’s previous match against Belgium. Daler Kuzyaev and Fedor Kudryashov are also doubtful for Wednesday’s game. While Zhirkov picked up a knee injury, Kudryashov is suffering from a calf injury.

Finland vs Russia starting line-ups:

Finland Predicted Starting Line-up: Lukas Hradecky; Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Paulus Arajuuri, Jeona Toivio; Jere Uronen, Glen Kamara, Tim Sparv, Robin Lod, Leo Vaisanen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Russia Predicted Starting Line-up: Anton Shunin; Vyacheslav Karavaev, Georgiy Dzhikiya, Andrey Semenov, Mario Fernandes; Dmitri Barinov, Aleksandr Golovin; Denis Cheryshev, Aleksey Miranchuk, Roman Zobnin; Artem Dzyuba

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia match kick-off?

The match between Finland and Russia is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 06:30 pm IST at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Finland vs Russia match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia fixture?

The match between Finland and Russia can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here