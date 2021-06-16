Finland vs Russia
A place in the knockout stage at Euro 2020 is within reach and will be guaranteed with a win over Russia on Wednesday.
That hasn’t happened in more than a century — since a 2-1 victory at the Olympic soccer tournament in 1912, when Finland was under the control of Russia — but the Finns might not have a better chance to end that long wait.
Russia was beaten by Belgium 3-0 in its opening game in Group B, tying its biggest loss at a European Championship, and has won only three of its last 12 matches.
Injuries contributed to two of the five substitutions made by Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov by the 63rd minute of the game against Belgium, but the fact he used up his maximum allocation of changes so early indicated his discontentment and that he might not be so sure of his best team.
Finland, on the other hand, has a small, tight-knit group of players who know their roles inside-out under the guidance of Markku Kanerva, a former primary school teacher. And confidence can only be high after securing the biggest win in the country’s history against Denmark.
The estimated 5,000 Finland fans expected to be part of the limited capacity of 30,500 inside the stadium in St. Petersburg, a city less than 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the Finnish border, should travel in good heart.
Turkey vs Wales
Turkey will face a Wales team looking to build on its opening draw when the teams meet Wednesday at the European Championship.
Azerbaijan is an ally of Turkey and the two countries have close cultural ties, so a large delegation of traveling fans and locals are expected.
Italy vs Switzerland
Roberto Mancini’s Italy were impressive in their first outing and, with home advantage in Rome, will be confident of securing qualification for the knockout phase, when they take on Switzerland.
The 1968 European champions, on a 28-match unbeaten run, have a rich international pedigree and are desperate to atone for the humiliation of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
