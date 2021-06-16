Hello and welcome to the matchday live coverage of Euro 2020.

Making their first appearance at the finals of a major tournament, Finland beat Denmark 1-0 in their first game which was overshadowed by the collapse on the pitch of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen. Russia have not won any of their last six matches at the Euros, their last win dating back to the opening game of the 2012 tournament.

Matvei Safonov, 22, takes over from Anton Shunin in goal while defender Andrei Semyonov starts on the bench. Finland captain Tim Sparv is not in the team's starting lineup, possibly due to a lingering knee injury, and is replaced by Rasmus Schuller.

Russia will start a new goalkeeper as they look to reinvigorate their defence in their Euro 2020 Group B match against Finland after a stinging 3-0 loss to Belgium in their opening match.

Joel Pohjanpalo out it in the back of the net for Finland against Russia! A VAR check shows he was in an offside position by a hair's distance... Russia sigh relief.

Fans were in attendance as Russia hosted Finaldn at the Saint Petersburg Stadium for their Euro 2020 Group B clash.

Now it’s a banner emblazoned with the words “Auf Wiener Schnitzel!” ahead of the team’s second match of the tournament against Austria on Thursday.

First it was a sign saying “Frank. Just 4-3-3!” in a message to coach Frank de Boer to play an attacking lineup in the team’s opening match at Euro 2020.

Flying a small plane with a banner attached over the Netherlands’ training field for the European Championship is apparently becoming a thing.

Meanwhile, the messages keep coming in for Netherlands!

Wales are bracing for a hostile reception when they face Turkey in Baku at Euro 2020 on Wednesday while rejuvenated Italy can seal their place in the last-16 with victory against Switzerland.

Finland vs Russia

A place in the knockout stage at Euro 2020 is within reach and will be guaranteed with a win over Russia on Wednesday.

That hasn’t happened in more than a century — since a 2-1 victory at the Olympic soccer tournament in 1912, when Finland was under the control of Russia — but the Finns might not have a better chance to end that long wait.

Russia was beaten by Belgium 3-0 in its opening game in Group B, tying its biggest loss at a European Championship, and has won only three of its last 12 matches.

Injuries contributed to two of the five substitutions made by Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov by the 63rd minute of the game against Belgium, but the fact he used up his maximum allocation of changes so early indicated his discontentment and that he might not be so sure of his best team.

Finland, on the other hand, has a small, tight-knit group of players who know their roles inside-out under the guidance of Markku Kanerva, a former primary school teacher. And confidence can only be high after securing the biggest win in the country’s history against Denmark.

The estimated 5,000 Finland fans expected to be part of the limited capacity of 30,500 inside the stadium in St. Petersburg, a city less than 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the Finnish border, should travel in good heart.

Turkey vs Wales

Turkey will face a Wales team looking to build on its opening draw when the teams meet Wednesday at the European Championship.

Azerbaijan is an ally of Turkey and the two countries have close cultural ties, so a large delegation of traveling fans and locals are expected.

Italy vs Switzerland

Roberto Mancini’s Italy were impressive in their first outing and, with home advantage in Rome, will be confident of securing qualification for the knockout phase, when they take on Switzerland.

The 1968 European champions, on a 28-match unbeaten run, have a rich international pedigree and are desperate to atone for the humiliation of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

