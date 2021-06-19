UEFA Euro 2020 Live Updates, Hungary vs France Football Score: Antoine Griezmann finds the back of the net with some good fortune and we are back on level terms. Attila Fiola scores to give Hungary the lead against the run of play. This has been an exciting start for France but both Mbappe and Benzema have been guilty of missing some good chances. France will be looking to seal that Last 16 spot from the Group of Death with a game to spare as they take on Hungary at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary. Hungary are currently placed at the bottom of the group and will be looking for their first points of the tournament. Follow all the updates from News18 Sports’ live blog throughout the day.

UEFA EURO 2020: FULL COVERAGE | Points Table | Schedule | Results

The other matches of the day are: Portugal vs Germany (9.30pm IST) and Spain vs Poland (12.30am IST).