PREVIEWS
PORTUGAL vs GERMANY
Germany are under fierce pressure going into a crucial Euro 2020 game against Portugal on Saturday. After their failure to make it beyond the group phase at the 2018 World Cup, Joachim Loew’s Germany lost 1-0 to France in their opening game at the Euro and another defeat against the title holders would leave them facing early elimination again.
The Germans have home advantage in Munich, but on the evidence of recent performances they will struggle to win the latest heavyweight showdown in Group F.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal arrive on German soil fresh from a convincing 3-0 win over Hungary in Budapest and another victory will secure their place in the last 16 before their final group outing against France.
However, veteran Portugal coach Fernando Santos warned: “You can’t compare Hungary to Germany and we have to be ready for whatever is thrown at us.”
SPAIN vs POLAND
In Saturday’s other encounter, all eyes will be on Spain’s strikers as Luis Enrique’s misfiring team take on Poland in Seville in Group E.
The 2008 and 2012 European champions were held 0-0 by Sweden in their opening game, while Robert Lewandowski’s presence could not prevent Poland from losing 2-1 to Slovakia in their first match.
Spain striker Alvaro Morata was jeered by his own fans against Sweden but is set to keep his place.
“At international level, there is only one that beats him, which is Harry Kane,” Luis Enrique insisted as he defended his player.
