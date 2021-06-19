CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hungary vs France Football Live Score, UEFA Euro 2020 Updates: Griezmann Makes it 1-1
Hungary vs France Football Live Score, UEFA Euro 2020 Updates: Griezmann Makes it 1-1

UEFA Euro 2020 Live Updates, Hungary vs France Football Score: Antoine Griezmann cancels out Attila Fiola's opener and the scoreline is tied at 1-1.

News18.com | June 19, 2021, 20:00 IST
Attila Fiola scored the opener for Hungary. (Photo Credit: AP)

Event Highlights

UEFA Euro 2020 Live Updates, Hungary vs France Football Score: Antoine Griezmann finds the back of the net with some good fortune and we are back on level terms. Attila Fiola scores to give Hungary the lead against the run of play. This has been an exciting start for France but both Mbappe and Benzema have been guilty of missing some good chances. France will be looking to seal that Last 16 spot from the Group of Death with a game to spare as they take on Hungary at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary. Hungary are currently placed at the bottom of the group and will be looking for their first points of the tournament. Follow all the updates from News18 Sports’ live blog throughout the day.

UEFA EURO 2020: FULL COVERAGE Points Table | Schedule | Results

The other matches of the day are: Portugal vs Germany (9.30pm IST) and Spain vs Poland (12.30am IST).

Jun 19, 2021 20:00 (IST)

66' | GOAL! Antoine Griezmann makes it 1-1. Schoolboy error in defence from Hungary. A long ball comes near the Hungary box and the bounce deceives both Hungarian central defenders and they let it bounce. As soon as it bounces, Mbappe outpaces them to get to the ball and with a feint gets the ball in the middle. Orban cannot clear it and the ball falls for Griezmann, who finds the back of the net.

Normal service resumes!

Hungary 1-1 France

Jun 19, 2021 19:52 (IST)

France have made 10 attempts on goal and only one of them has been on target.

Will these miss come back to haunt France?

Jun 19, 2021 19:50 (IST)

Dembele Hits Post

59' | OFF THE POST! Dembele comes on as a substitute and two minutes later, he hits the post. A spark of life for France?

Hungary 1-0 France

Jun 19, 2021 19:48 (IST)

France Substitution

57' | Ousmane Dembele comes on for Adrien Rabiot

Hungary 1-0 France

Jun 19, 2021 19:43 (IST)

Pogba Shoots Off Target

51' | Paul Pogba has the ball and sees some gap but as he is taking the shot, he slips and he hits it just wide off the target. He bangs the grass in frustration.

Hungary 1-0 France

Jun 19, 2021 19:36 (IST)

Second Half Kick-Off

The second half between Hungary and France kicks off with the home team leading 1-0.

Jun 19, 2021 19:29 (IST)

The home fans were sent into frenzy with the Attila Fiola goal!

Jun 19, 2021 19:27 (IST)

Kylian Mbappe had missed a big chance and now France are trailing 1-0.

Jun 19, 2021 19:24 (IST)

HALF TIME! What a brilliant twist towards the end of that first half. France dominated the entire half, had a few excellent chances to take the lead but they missed those chance and they were made to pay the price. In the stoppage time, Hungary's Attila Fiola received the ball from Sallai, outran Pavard, fought off Varane and calmly slotted the ball home.

Hungary 1-0 France

Jun 19, 2021 19:20 (IST)

45+2' | GOAL! Hungary have the lead against the run of play! Attila Fiola gives Hungary the lead with a composed finish. Sallai moves up the pitch and puts in a good through ball for Fiola. Raphael Varane has to pull out of the challenge or he would have given away a penalty. Fiola stays calm and slots the ball home.

The crowd is going berserk, Didier Deschamps is annoyed!

Hungary 1-0 France

Jun 19, 2021 19:11 (IST)

Organised Hungary

40' | Some beautiful work on the ball by N'Golo Kante but disciplined organisation from Hungary means France can't get a shot away.

Hungary 0-0 France

Jun 19, 2021 19:10 (IST)

France Dominant

39' | As expected, France have been dominating the game but it is about converting those chance and making all the domination count.

Hungary 0-0 France

Jun 19, 2021 19:02 (IST)

Benzema Misses Target

31' | Scintillating cross from Antoine Griezmann for Mbappe, who takes the ball in between the Hungarian central defenders. He moves to his right and passes ball in the middle for Benzema but the Real Madrid forward hits the ball wide.

Hungary 0-0 France

Jun 19, 2021 19:00 (IST)

Hungary Substitution

26' | Hungary have to make a forced substitution as their injured captain Adam Szalai makes way for Nemanja Nikolic.

Hungary 0-0 France

Jun 19, 2021 18:59 (IST)

Mbappe Miss

17' | Benzema and Digne combine well on the left flank to put in a good ball for Mbappe. The PSG forward meets the ball with speed but his header is just wide off the post.

Hungary 0-0 France

Jun 19, 2021 18:45 (IST)

Benzema Denied

14' | Excellent work from Kylian Mbappe to start the move. He passes to Karim Benzema whose shot is saved by Gulacsi. Antoine Griezmann's attempt on rebound is flagged offside.

Hungary 0-0 France

Jun 19, 2021 18:41 (IST)

Good Start for Hungary

11' | Excellent start from Hungary as France have not been able to make any major inroads in their goal so far. But it is a 90-minute game and Hungary will have to remain concentrated for the entire duration.

Hungary 0-0 France

Jun 19, 2021 18:38 (IST)

Kick-Off

And we are underway at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary as France eye a spot in the Round of 16 with one match to spare and Hungary look for their first points of the tournament.

Jun 19, 2021 18:37 (IST)

Here is Hungary starting XI against France.

Jun 19, 2021 18:37 (IST)

Here is the starting XI for France against Hungary.

Jun 19, 2021 18:35 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the matchday live coverage of Euro 2020. 

Today's Matches:

Hungary vs France

Portugal vs Germany

Spain vs Poland

PREVIEWS

PORTUGAL vs GERMANY

Germany are under fierce pressure going into a crucial Euro 2020 game against Portugal on Saturday. After their failure to make it beyond the group phase at the 2018 World Cup, Joachim Loew’s Germany lost 1-0 to France in their opening game at the Euro and another defeat against the title holders would leave them facing early elimination again.

The Germans have home advantage in Munich, but on the evidence of recent performances they will struggle to win the latest heavyweight showdown in Group F.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal arrive on German soil fresh from a convincing 3-0 win over Hungary in Budapest and another victory will secure their place in the last 16 before their final group outing against France.

However, veteran Portugal coach Fernando Santos warned: “You can’t compare Hungary to Germany and we have to be ready for whatever is thrown at us.”

SPAIN vs POLAND

In Saturday’s other encounter, all eyes will be on Spain’s strikers as Luis Enrique’s misfiring team take on Poland in Seville in Group E.

The 2008 and 2012 European champions were held 0-0 by Sweden in their opening game, while Robert Lewandowski’s presence could not prevent Poland from losing 2-1 to Slovakia in their first match.

Spain striker Alvaro Morata was jeered by his own fans against Sweden but is set to keep his place.

“At international level, there is only one that beats him, which is Harry Kane,” Luis Enrique insisted as he defended his player.

