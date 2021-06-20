Euro 2020 Live Score, Italy vs Wales and Switzerland vs Turkey Updates: Italy 0- 0 Wales; Switzerland 1-0 Turkey

UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE Score and Updates Italy vs Wales and Switzerland vs Turkey: It is the final match for group A as all four teams take the field as both matches will be played simultaneously. Italy are already through to the last 16, while Wales need a draw to make sure of progressing to the next round and a win would put them through in pole position ahead of the Azzurri.
On the other hand, Haris Seferovic gave Switzerland the lead in the 6th minute against Turkey in Baku.
Switzerland vs Turkey
6' - GOAL! Haris Seferovic gives Switzerland the lead against Turkey!
Zuber gets the ball off a richochet and passes it onto Seferovic, who looks around and drills a low shot across the goal and the Turkey has no chance at all
KICK OFF! Italy vs Wales and Switzerland vs Turkey gets us underway for the final Group A game.
Italians are already through to the knockout stage and are looking to push their unbeaten run to a record-equalling 30 games.
Wales need a draw to make sure of progressing to the last 16 and a win would put them through as group winners ahead of the Azzurri.
Swiss need a win while needing to better Wales' goal difference to be sure of advancing, with the 2016 semi-finalists playing Italy at the same time in Rome.
Turkey, who have lost their first two games and conceded five goals without scoring, must win if they are to possibly progress as one of the four best third-placed teams.
It all come to this... who will top Group A and who will follow team into the Euro 2020 knockouts...
Switzerland Starting XI - Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Silvan Widmer; Steven Zuber, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Ricardo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic
Turkey Starting XI - Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Mert Muldur; Kaan Ayhan; Irfan Kahveci, Ozan Tufan, Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu; Burak Yilmaz (capt)
🇨🇭 Steven Zuber and Silvan Widmer start for Switzerland
🇹🇷 Kaan Ayhan and İrfan Can join Ozan Tufan in midfield
🤔 Who will be the difference maker? #EURO2020
Italy Starting XI - Gianluigi Donnarumma; Rafael Toloi, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Bastoni, Emerson Palmieri; Matteo Pessina, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Andrea Belotti, Federico Bernardeschi
Wales Starting XI - Danny Ward; Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Chris Gunter; Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Neco Williams; Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Dan James
🇮🇹 Italy make 8 changes; Verratti returns
🏴 Gunter, N. Williams and Ampadu all start
Key player for both sides? 🔑#EURO2020
Here's how the teams from Group A can qualfiy for knockouts...
Italy are through and will top the group if they avoid defeat.
Wales will be confirmed in the top two with a draw or if Switzerland fail to beat Turkey.
Switzerland can finish in the top two if they win and Wales lose – the teams will then be separated on goal difference – but will be eliminated if they lose.
Turkey cannot finish in the top two and must beat Switzerland to come third in the group.
Having also overwhelmed Turkey in the tournament opener, Italy needs only a draw to guarantee first place in Group A.
The Azzurri have already advanced to the round of 16 but they are playing with so much spirit and audacity that it’s gotten to the point where it’s become infectious.
So even though coach Roberto Mancini is expected to rest several starters from the opening two matches — both 3-0 wins — the reserves are just as anxious to carry out Italy’s free-flowing attacking game.
Wales, which has four points, can secure a spot in the last 16 with a draw or if Switzerland fails to beat Turkey in the other group match.
With both teams in a must-win situation, Switzerland’s game against Turkey on Sunday might just turn into a festival of attacking soccer. A draw is of no use to either as they try to advance to the round of 16.
And the bigger the margin of victory, the better.
A win would give Switzerland four points in Group A and a good chance of qualifying as one of the four best third-place teams — or even overhauling second-place Wales. However, a goal difference of minus-3 is dragging the Swiss down. Depending on results in other groups, a one-goal win over Turkey might not be enough.
Turkey lost both of its opening games without scoring a goal, and coach Senol Guneş said the team now needs “miracles” to qualify. A spot in the last 16 is still possible, but it would require a big win over the Swiss to turn around a minus-5 goal difference and for results elsewhere to go Turkey’s way.
