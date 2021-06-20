Euro 2020 Live Score, Italy vs Wales and Switzerland vs Turkey Updates: Italy 0- 0 Wales; Switzerland 1-0 Turkey

Jun 20, 2021 21:31 (IST)

KICK OFF! Italy vs Wales and Switzerland vs Turkey gets us underway for the final Group A game.

Italians are already through to the knockout stage and are looking to push their unbeaten run to a record-equalling 30 games.

Wales need a draw to make sure of progressing to the last 16 and a win would put them through as group winners ahead of the Azzurri.

Swiss need a win while needing to better Wales' goal difference to be sure of advancing, with the 2016 semi-finalists playing Italy at the same time in Rome.

Turkey, who have lost their first two games and conceded five goals without scoring, must win if they are to possibly progress as one of the four best third-placed teams.