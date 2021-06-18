Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live coverage of the European Championship 2020. It is day 8 of the tournament and today the actions kicks off at the Gazprom Arena, in St Petersburg as Sweden take on Slovakia. The Hampden Park will host the second game of the day with Croatia taking on Czech Republic and the final match of the day will be held at The Wembley Stadium in London as England and Scotland renew the oldest rivalry in the world of football.

Sweden came in for plenty of criticism for their defensive tactics in their scoreless draw with Spain, but captain Sebastian Larsson is not bothered as they prepare to face Slovakia in their next Euro 2020 Group E game on Friday. They smothered the Spaniards and took off striker Alexander Isak midway through the second half as they orchestrated a shut-out they believe sets them up to reach the knockout stages.

“We are very secure in ourselves … people will always have opinions, criticism or not, somewhere our basic feeling is that we took a point from Spain away in our Euro opener, which as a result is good for us and gives us opportunities."

"It looks like we are the favourites, first in our group after the first round, but we are still the outsiders of this group. This is the way to approach it - nobody will give us anything for free, no victory or points, we can only win that by a good performance on the pitch, just the way we did against the Poles."

Sweden is promising a more expansive approach against Slovakia at the European Championship. That won’t be difficult. Against Spain in their Group E opener, the Swedes had only 15% possession the lowest figure on record in the history of the tournament. In terms of passes, they had 161 compared to Spain’s 917. Sweden coach Janne Andersson will say the game plan of hunkering down, defending deeply and compactly, and then attempting to hit on the break worked. After all, the final score was 0-0 a satisfactory result against the team regarded as the best in the group and Sweden arguably created the best two chances of the game, for strikers Alexander Isak and Marcus Berg.

The Slovakia team is working with Russian public health authorities regarding contact tracing. No other player has been quarantined yet. The Slovaks opened with an unexpected 2-1 win over Poland Vavro was an unused substitute in the match and might only need a point from their remaining two group games to advance. That would maintain their 100% record of reaching the knockout stage in every major tournament they have qualified for since becoming an independent country in 1993, after doing so at the World Cup in 2010 and at Euro 2016.

CROATIA vs CZECH REPUBLIC

Croatia’s chances of advancing in the European Championship hinge on two things firing up a struggling front line and containing Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick. Under pressure to deliver at Euro 2020 after reaching the World Cup final three years ago, Croatia was stifled against England in the first group match and lost 1-0. Croatia assistant coach Vedran Corluka called on the team to be more dangerous and attack-minded in the Group D game against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Friday.

Much of the Czech Republic’s threat comes from Schick, who scored twice in a 2-0 win over Scotland on Monday, including a recording-breaking goal from near the halfway line when the striker spotted the goalkeeper far off his line. But Croatia isn’t planning to change its defensive tactics to deal with Schick.

ENGLAND vs SCOTLAND

Scotland are still “hurting” from defeat by the Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 campaign opener, but are keen to make amends against England in Friday’s game at Wembley, midfielder Scott McTominay said.

After losing 2-0 to the Czechs on Monday, Scotland know defeat against England could crush hopes of making the last 16. McTominay said Scotland, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, cannot afford to lose to England, who are in high spirits after a 1-0 win over Croatia.

“We’re still hurting from Monday. And obviously, for us, it’s a real chance now to go and get some points on the board,” McTominay told reporters on Thursday.

“You go in to win the game but most definitely don’t lose, that’s first and foremost. We have to get a result, it’s as simple as that.

“I’m sure you’ll see a big reaction, players hungry to win the game and obviously do it for everyone in Scotland.”

