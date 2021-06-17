“We have complete understanding within the team. We know the tasks we have ahead of us and additional words aren’t necessary. The team is getting ready mentally,” Shevchenko told reporters.
“This is a really important tournament. It’s not every year that we get to the group stage of the European Championship, so every player understands the importance of each match and has responsibility for their own game and the game of the team. So we don’t need any additional words.”
Shevchenko said the atmosphere in his team was good and they would not underestimate their opponents, who are playing their first major tournament as an independent nation.
Denmark vs Belgium
Denmark host the world’s top-ranked side Belgium at Euro 2020 on Thursday with the trauma of Christian Eriksen’s collapse still raw. Five days after Eriksen required emergency medical treatment to revive him at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium, Denmark play Group B leaders Belgium looking to move on from a harrowing 1-0 defeat by Finland.
“It will be very emotional to return to the Parken, we expect to have incredible support from our fans and from the whole country,” said Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand. “We have to be ready for that and use this energy in a positive way.”
Denmark fans will stage a minute’s applause in the 10th minute in support of Eriksen, who remains in a nearby hospital but is doing “fine” after suffering a cardiac arrest during his team’s opening game.
Belgium, who will advance to the knockout phase if they win, have Kevin De Bruyne back from the facial fractures he sustained in last month’s Champions League final.
Netherlands vs Austria
Frank de Boer’s Netherlands marked their return to the big stage after a seven-year absence with a 3-2 win over Ukraine in Amsterdam last weekend. And now, they can make the last 16 if they win on Friday. It was their first win at a European Championship since 2008 and another victory against Austria at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Group C will ensure a place in the next round.
Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt will reclaim his place in the side after sitting out the opener with a groin problem.
Austria on the other hand will be without Marko Arnautovic, who has been given a one-game ban by UEFA for insulting a North Macedonian player in their 3-1 win in Bucharest.
That was Austria’s first ever win at the Euro and now they too know a victory will take them through to the last 16.
