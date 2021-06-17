Hello and welcome to the matchday live coverage of Euro 2020.

Here is the starting XI of Ukraine as they take on North Macedonia.

Here is the starting line-up of North Macedonia as they face Ukraine.

Over 20 minutes of game has been played and Ukraine has been the dominant side but they are yet to make it count in terms of finding the back of the net.

FINALLY! Ukraine have got their opening goal against North Macedonia. After missing a massive chance at the near post, Ukraine make the corner count. A good corner ball was sent at the near post, which Zinchenko flicked towards the far post where an umarked Yarmolenko snuck the ball home.

OH! Have the floodgates been opened here? A fantastic through towards Yaremchuk and he times his run to perfection. He makes no mistake with the finish as Ukraine score their second goal in five minutes.

🇺🇦 Andriy Yarmolenko & Roman Yaremchuk have both scored in each of Ukraine’s last 3 matches ⚽️⚽️ #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/v9eH8k6bd0

Ukraine have a two-goal lead at half time, courtesy goals from Yarmolenko and Yaremchuk in the 29th and 34th minute, respectively. The scoreline is a fair reflection of the game so far as Ukraine have been the dominating side.

Ukraine are taking on North Macedonia in the Group C clash with an eye on all the three points to give themselves a good chance of making it to the first round. Ukraine played out a sensational battle with Netherlands in their first match of the tournament, where the Dutch edged them out 3-2. Now with bottom-placed North Macedonia in front of them, they are likely to go full throttle. The other two matches of the day are Denmark vs Belgium and Netherlands vs Austria.

“We have complete understanding within the team. We know the tasks we have ahead of us and additional words aren’t necessary. The team is getting ready mentally,” Shevchenko told reporters.

“This is a really important tournament. It’s not every year that we get to the group stage of the European Championship, so every player understands the importance of each match and has responsibility for their own game and the game of the team. So we don’t need any additional words.”

Shevchenko said the atmosphere in his team was good and they would not underestimate their opponents, who are playing their first major tournament as an independent nation.

Denmark vs Belgium

Denmark host the world’s top-ranked side Belgium at Euro 2020 on Thursday with the trauma of Christian Eriksen’s collapse still raw. Five days after Eriksen required emergency medical treatment to revive him at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium, Denmark play Group B leaders Belgium looking to move on from a harrowing 1-0 defeat by Finland.

“It will be very emotional to return to the Parken, we expect to have incredible support from our fans and from the whole country,” said Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand. “We have to be ready for that and use this energy in a positive way.”

Denmark fans will stage a minute’s applause in the 10th minute in support of Eriksen, who remains in a nearby hospital but is doing “fine” after suffering a cardiac arrest during his team’s opening game.

Belgium, who will advance to the knockout phase if they win, have Kevin De Bruyne back from the facial fractures he sustained in last month’s Champions League final.

Netherlands vs Austria

Frank de Boer’s Netherlands marked their return to the big stage after a seven-year absence with a 3-2 win over Ukraine in Amsterdam last weekend. And now, they can make the last 16 if they win on Friday. It was their first win at a European Championship since 2008 and another victory against Austria at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Group C will ensure a place in the next round.

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt will reclaim his place in the side after sitting out the opener with a groin problem.

Austria on the other hand will be without Marko Arnautovic, who has been given a one-game ban by UEFA for insulting a North Macedonian player in their 3-1 win in Bucharest.

That was Austria’s first ever win at the Euro and now they too know a victory will take them through to the last 16.

