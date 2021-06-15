UEFA Euro 2020 France vs Germany LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The first blockbuster match of the Euro 2020 gets underway when France square off against Germany on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena, in a Group F encounter. Portugal and Hungary will kick things off in Group F -the group of death -before the focus shifts to Munich where, the former World Champions open their Euro 2020 campaigns.

The upcoming fixture will be the first time the heavyweights, who usually clash in the latter stages of a major tournament, are meeting in the group stage of a European Championship or World Cup.Meanwhile, Didier Deschamps’s side are already being tipped to avenge their 2016 final defeat and go all the way this year, while Joachim Low’s faltering side will be praying for one last dance.

Both France and Germany boast enviable record in their opening games of the Euros. The Les Blues have not suffered a defeat since the inaugural tournament in 1960. Tthe Die Mannschaft also boast a 12-game unbeaten record in their opening games of the European Championship.

The upcoming match will be the sixth meeting between both sides at a major tournament, but their first in the group stages. Meanwhile, their head-to-head record is perfectly balanced with two wins each and a draw. Also, their only previous European Championship encounter was in the 2016 semi-finals, in which France won 2-0, with Antoine Griezmann scoring twice.

UEFA Euro 2020 France vs Germany: Team News, Injury Update

Didier Deschamps will be unable to field Kurt Zouma, who is currently nursing a niggle. However, Karim Benzema’s much-awaited return to the French side will be a big boost, alongside Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

Joachim Low has couple of worries as he will miss Jonas Hofmann, who remains injured and has been ruled out for this clash. While, Leon Goretzka has recovered from a long-term injury, Low may not risk him in this match.

France vs Germany predicted starting line-ups:

France probable starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann; Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Germany probable starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Matts Hummels, Antonio Rudiger; Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller; Serge Gnabry

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 France vs Germany match kick-off?

The match between France and Germany is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 12:30 am IST at the Allianz Arena, in Munich.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 France vs Germany game?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the France vs Germany match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 France vs Germany match?

The match between France and Germany can be live streamed on the SonyLIV app

