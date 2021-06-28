UEFA Euro 2020 France vs Switzerland LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

France are slated to face Switzerland in their round of 16 encounter in the UEFA Euro 2020 on Tuesday at the National Arena, in Bucharest, Romania. The game promises to be a tactical one between the two strong sides. Les Blues after a hard fought 1-0 win over Germany in the Group F openerwere held to back-to-back draws by Hungary (1-1) and Portugal (2-2). However, they finished first in the group of death (Group F) and progressed into the knockout rounds.

Meanwhile, the Swiss were off to an underwhelming start in Group A, playing a 1-1 draw with Wales before they were handsomely beaten by Italy 3-0. Vladimir Petkovic’s men made a surprise comeback by winning 3-1 against Turkey and managed to qualify as one of the four best third-placed outfits.

Reigning World Champions France will be hoping to book a place in the quarter-final of the European Championships, while Switzerland will aim to produce a shock of epic proportions as they gear up for tonight’s clash.

The France vs Switzerland game is scheduled to start at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Euro 2020 France vs Switzerland: Team News, Injury Update

French coach Didier Deschamps is struggling for options as they have to cope without Ousmane Dembele for the remainder of the tournament. While Lucas Digne, Marcus Thuram and Jules Kounde will also miss out this crucial fixture. But Adrien Rabiot and Benjamin Pavard’s return seems a possibility.

Unlike the injured French infirmary, Vladimir Petkovic has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

France vs Switzerland starting line-ups:

France predicted starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Leo Dubois; Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

Switzerland predicted Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 France vs Switzerland match kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 12:30 am IST at the National Arena, in Bucharest Romania.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 France vs Switzerland match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for France vs Switzerland match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 France vs Switzerland fixture?

The match between France and Switzerland can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here