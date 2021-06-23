UEFA Euro 2020 Germany vs Hungary LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Riding high on confidence after battering defending champions Portugal, Germany will look to claim three points against a valiant Hungary side, who held 2018 World Cup Champions France 1-1 in the second round of the group stage match. In the final clash of Group F, Germany face Hungary and the former will look to cement their place in the top two and make it to the last 16 of the Euros. In the other clash, Portugal face France and what a battle that will be. Despite the result between the two heavyweights, Germany need to claim all three points to survive the ‘Group of Death’. It’s an exciting clash as Germany face Hungary on June 24, from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

UEFA Euro 2020 Germany vs Hungary: Team News, Injury Update

Germany have been handed a major setback going into the clash as their star man Thomas Muller is down with a knee injury and is highly doubtful to appear for the clash against Hungary. Coach Joachim Low might bring in Leon Goretzka in place of Leroy Sane in the starting XI. Mats Hummels has been cleared to play after nagging injury issues.

Hungary, on the other hand, aren’t expected to make any changes to the starting XI as their players performed brilliantly against France. Coach Marco Rossi is expected to play with the same line-up and is expected to continue with the 3-5-2 formation against Germany.

Germany vs Hungary starting line-ups:

Germany Predicted Starting line-up: Manuel Neuer (GK), Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Tony Kroos, Robin Gosens, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry

Hungary Predicted Starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi (GK), Attila Szalai, Willi Orban, Endre Botka, Attila Fiola, Andras Schafer, Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Loic Nego, Roland Sallai, Nemanja Nikolic

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Germany vs Hungary kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Germany vs Hungary match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Germany vs Hungary match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Germany vs Hungary fixture?

The match between Germany and Hungary can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here