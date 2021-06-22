UEFA Euro 2020 Group D Croatia vs Scotland LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Croatia and Scotland are set to battle for the third spot in the penultimate game of Group D of the EURO 2020, at Hampden Park on Wednesday. Both sides are tied on one point in the bottom half of Group D and will aim to pick up their first win of the marquee event. Following a 1-0 defeat to England, Croatia got off the mark last time out in a 1-1 draw with group toppers Czech Republic. They remain narrowly ahead of Scotland at the third spot due to goal difference. Meanwhile, the Scots after a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Czech Republic, come into this game by holding England in a goalless draw last time out.

With England and the Czech Republic almost certain to hold on to the top two spots in the group. The Chequered Ones and the Tartan Army cannot afford to drop points in this crunch encounter.

UEFA Euro 2020 Group D Croatia vs Scotland: Team News, Injury Update

Borna Barisic’s fitness is the only concern for Croatia, who otherwise head into this crunch fixture with a full strength squad with no injury or suspension concerns.

On the other hand, Scotland will be without the services of Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this important match. However, it is not clear whether other members of the team may miss the tie as a precaution due to close contact with Gilmour.

Croatia vs Scotland starting line-ups:

Croatia probable playing XI: Dominik Livakovic; Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Ivan Perisic, Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric

Scotland probable playing XI: David Marshall; Scott McTominay, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O’Donnell, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Ryan Christie, Andrew Robertson; Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Group D Croatia vs Scotland match kick-off?

The match between Croatia and Scotland is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 12:30 am IST at Hampden Park, in Glasgow, Scotland.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D Croatia vs Scotland match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Croatia vs Scotland match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D Croatia vs Scotland fixture?

The match between Croatia and Scotland can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

