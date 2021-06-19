UEFA Euro 2020 Hungary vs France LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

France will aim to maintain their perfect start in the European Championship when they travel to face hosts Hungary on Saturday, June 19. Both EURO 2020 Group F teams will face each other for the first time in 16 years at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium, in Budapest. The match is scheduled to kick off at 06:30 pm (IST).

Both Hungary and France are having a contrasting season in Euros so far. The hosts are at the bottom of the group standings and are yet to open their account. They fell victim to a 3-0 loss against a Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal in their season opener at home on Wednesday. On the contrary, the Les Blues are second in the Group F table with three points, as Germany’s Mats Hummels scored an own goal to hand a 1-0 win in Munich the same day.

UEFA Euro 2020 Hungary vs France: Team News, Injury Update

Hungarian manager Marco Rossi was dealt a huge blow after Dominik Szoboszlai sustained an injury which ruled him out of the tournament. Additionally, midfielder Zsolt Kalmar has also joined the injury list.

Meanwhile, Didier Deschamps will have his full squad at his disposal and no suspension concerns.

Hungary vs France starting line-ups:

Hungary predicted starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, David Siger, Attila Fiola, Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic

France predicted starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphaël Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernández; Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Hungary vs France match kick-off?

The match between Croatia and Czech Republic is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 06:30 pm IST at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium, in Budapest, Hungary.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Hungary vs France match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Hungary vs France match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Hungary vs France fixture?

Live streaming is available on SonyLIV.

