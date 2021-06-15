UEFA Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

UEFA Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal LIVE Streaming: Portugal will begin their title defense and look for a successive European Championship when they take on hosts Hungary at the Puskas Arena, in Budapest in a UEFA Euro 2020 Group F encounter on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Tuesday night football action will also see fellow Group F teams and former world champions France and Germany clash in what is billed as the Euro 2020 group of death fixtures.

Reigning champions Portugal will be determined to make a strong start tonight considering the strength of Group F. However, they bring a six-game unbeaten streak into this match, before they drew 0-0 with Spain, followed by thumping 4-0 win against Israel in their two friendlies earlier this month.

On the other hand, the hosts home advantage at the European Championship may not count for much when they face the defending champions. However, considering their preparations for Euro 2020, as they recorded a 1-0 win over Cyprus earlier this month before playing out a goalless draw with the Republic of Ireland in international friendly outings.

Both Hungary and Portugal have faced each other on 13 occasions in the past. The visitors have the clear advantage with nine games and four draws

UEFA Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal: Team News, Injury Update

Hungary will miss their star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, as an injury has ruled the talented 20-year-old out of the competition.

Meanwhile, Portugal have no injury concerns yet and Fernando Santos has an incredible assortment of talent to begin the defense of their crown.

Hungary vs Portugal predicted starting line-ups:

Hungary probable starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, David Siger, Attila Fiola, Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic

Portugal probable starting line-up: Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal match kick-off?

The match between Hungary and Portugal is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 09:30 pm IST at the Puskas Arena, in Budapest.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal game?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Hungary vs Portugal match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal match?

The match between Hungary and Portugal can be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.

