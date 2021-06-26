UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Austria LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Italy will face Austria in their round of 16 encounter in the UEFA Euro 2020 on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium in London. While Italy are coming into this fixture after topping Group A, Austria finished the last stage as second to the Netherlands in Group C. In their previous outing, Italy defeated a 10-man Wales 1-0 last weekend. Italy’s Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina scored the only goal of the match to ensure victory for Roberto Mancini’s side.

Austria defeated Ukraine 1-0 in their most recent fixture. The solitary goal of the game was netted in the first half by Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner.

UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Austria: Team News, Injury Update

In their previous game against Wales, Italy’s Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti returned to the field from injury and his performance was highly praised. However, Italy boss Roberto Mancini will miss the services of their experienced defender Giorgio Chiellini, who is recovering from an injury. Right-back Alessandro Florenzi is also nursing an injury and is expected to miss tonight’s fixture.

There are also injury concerns in the Austria camp as there are doubts over the availability of their Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner and RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

Italy vs Austria starting line-ups:

Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Austria Predicted Starting Line-up: Daniel Bachmann, Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba, Xaver Schlager, Florian Grillitsch, Michael Gregoritsch, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic, Sasa Kalajdzic

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Austria match kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 12:30 am IST at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Austria match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Italy vs Austria match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Austria fixture?

The match between Italy and Austria can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here