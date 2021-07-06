UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Spain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Italy face Spain in the first semi-finals of the UEFA European Championships on July 7 from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards live from the Wembley Stadium in London. The fixture could not be any bigger as the 2012 Euros finalist collide in a knockout stage once again and Italy are looking to avenge their defeat after Spain thrashed the Azzurri 4-0 to win their third Euros title. Roberto Mancini’s side have been outstanding in their performances so far.

Beating Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the Euros just proved how lethal a side Italy really are. Luis Enrique will have to focus more tactics other than just keeping possession. Spain’s clash against Croatia was a thriller in the Last 16, but the La Roja had to tip their hat to goalkeeper Unai Simon for saving them against Switzerland in the quarter’s penalty shootout.

It will surely be an amazing clash as the two heavyweights square off at Wembley Stadium in London to book their ticket to the finals of the Euros 2020. The winner between the two nations will face either England or Denmark in the summit clash at Wembley.

UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Spain: Team News, Injury Update

For Spain, Pablo Sarabia has picked up a strain and is doubtful for the clash against Italy, however, the medical staff are doing all they can to get the winger ready in time.

For Italy, on the other hand, defender Leonardo Spinazzola will not play after suffering an Achilles tendon injury and will be out for months. Emerson is most likely to replace the defender unless Mancini decides to play with only three defenders at the back and go with an all-out attack against Spain.

Italy vs Spain starting line-ups:

Italy Predicted Starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson, Marco Verratti, Jorginho, Nicolo Barella, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Spain Predicted Starting line-up: Unai Simmon, Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Daniel Olmo, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Spain kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 12:30 AM IST at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Spain match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Italy vs Spain match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Spain fixture?

The match between Italy and Spain can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

