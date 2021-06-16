UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Italy will play host to Switzerland on Thursday in their second Group A UEFA European Championship match at Rome’s iconic Stadio Olimpico stadium. Coming into this game, Italy will be high on confidence, having hammered Turkey 3-0 in their season opener. Turkey’s Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral broke the deadlock with an own goal in the second half of the match. After that, goals from Lazio striker Ciro Immobile and Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne guided Italy to their biggest win in the event.

On the other hand, Switzerland were held for a 1-1 draw in their tournament opener by Rob Page’s Wales on Saturday. Swiss’s Borussia Monchengladbach Breel Embolo netted the first goal of the match. However, Wales ‘Cardiff City forward Kieffer Moore cancelled out his goal as the match ended at a stalemate.

UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland: Team News, Injury Update

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti missed Italy’s previous match against Turkey. He can again miss Italy’s second Group stage match as he is still not fully recovered from his injury. Inter Milan’s Stefano Sensi and Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini, who were earlier forced to pull out from the mega event due to injuries, have been replaced by Atalanta’s Matteo Pessina and Fiorentina’s Gaetano Castrovilli in Italy’s squad.

Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic has no injury concerns and he will have all his 26 players at his disposal for the match.

Italy vs Switzerland starting line-ups:

Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Switzerland Predicted Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland match kick-off?

The match between Italy and Switzerland is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 12:30 am IST at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Italy vs Switzerland match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland fixture?

The match between Italy and Switzerland can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

