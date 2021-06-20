UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Wales LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Unbeaten Italy takes on Wales in Group A of the UEFA European Championship 2020 tournament on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The match starts from 09:30 pm (IST) onwards on June 20. The Azzuri have won both of their matches played and have qualified for the Last 16 of the Euros 2020. The Italians have been clinical in their performances and have won both the matches 3-0 and have not yet conceded a goal yet. With the performances the Azzuri have been putting on, they are sure contenders for the Euros this season.

Wales, on the other hand, won their game against Turkey and are second on the table with 4 points. It will be a great clash as Wales are also unbeaten with one win and one draw. However, either side’s unbeaten run can come to an end, unless the clash ends in a draw. A disciplined Azzuri side take on a passionate Wales side as the two sides collide in Rome on Sunday.

UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Wales: Team News, Injury Update

For the Azzuris, Italy’s key defender Giorgio Chiellini picked up a hamstring injury against Switzerland, whereas Marco Verratti is still doubtful after a knee injury before their tournament opener.

Wales will most likely stick with the same XI which helped the Welsh defeat Turkey. It will be surprising if Wales make any changes to their side.

Italy vs Wales starting line-ups:

Italy Predicted starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Leonardo Bonucci, Di Lorenzo, Spinazzola, Acerbi, Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli, Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Wales Predicted starting line-up: Danny Ward, Ben Davies, Joe Rondon, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore.

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Wales kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 09:30 PM IST at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Wales match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Italy vs Wales match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Wales fixture?

The match between Italy and Wales can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

