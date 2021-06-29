UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: England 0-0 Germany.

Here are the matches which will be played today: England vs Germany, followed by Sweden vs Ukraine.

Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the European Championships on the fourth day of the Round of 16.

Loew, who will be sitting on the bench for the last time after 15 years in charge if Germany lose, also picked striker Timo Werner to start, dropping Serge Gnabry, who has yet to score in the tournament. Kai Havertz and Thomas Mueller, still looking for his first Euro goal in his 15th career game of the competition, will be supporting Werner on the wings.

Germany coach Joachim Loew made two changes to his lineup, with Leon Goretzka coming into the midfield alongside Toni Kroos, replacing injured Ilkay Gundogan, who hit his head in their last group game. Goretzka will also be tasked with moving Germany's game forward.

The 3-4-3 formation, also deployed by Southgate in England's run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018, includes Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw operating as wing backs. The other changes included Jack Grealish stepping back out of the side, with 19-year-old forward Bukayo Saka keeping his place with Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane in an attacking front three.

England coach Gareth Southgate opted for a three-man defence for the Euro 2020 round of 16 game against Germany, with Harry Maguire keeping his place alongside John Stones and Kyle Walker with the aim of nullifying the threat of Germany's marauding wing backs.

Both skippers, England striker Harry Kane will join Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in wearing a rainbow captain's armband to show solidarity with the LGBTQ communities in their Euro 2020 last-16 game.

In fact, Gareth Southgate, the England manager, famously missed the crucial spot-kick in the Euro 96 loss but 12 members of his squad were not even born at that time and the oldest member of his squad, Kyle Walker, was only six.

England have lost to Germany in their last three knockout meetings at major tournaments, in 1990, 1996 and 2010, with the first two coming after penalty shoot-outs in the semi-finals being particularly painful.

"We’ve been knocking down those milestones for the last three or four years and I think that's been our mindset, that it doesn't matter what's gone previously. We've seen that history can be created and I think the players relish that challenge and we should see it as a challenge rather than be fearful of it. I think it's that fearlessness that we hold as a team and the opportunity that's there and I think that's how the players see it for the game with Germany.”

"It's all or nothing from here on in. We have been erratic, but we know that we can be strong if we manage to get a few things right on the pitch. If we don't, it gets tricky for us. It's going to be a completely different type of match against England and we should benefit from that. England are at home and they will have to attack. It will be more open than against Hungary, but we must absolutely be on our toes."

The English fans in the stadium booed and jeered during the German national anthem!

KICK-OFF! England and Germany get us underway at Wembley in London!

And as soon as Germany get the free-kick cleared, Muller urges his team-mates out of their defensive shape and forward.

Luke Shaw takes it but it is easily cleared away...

1' - First attack of the match as Thomas Muller concedes a free-kick for a foul on Harry Maguire.

8' - Leon Goretzka gets on his bike and drives at the English defence but is cut down on the edge of the box by Declan Rice. The referee books him for the foul.

10' - From the resulting free-kick, after some deliberation, Kai Havertz takes a shot laid out by Toni Kroos but Declan Rice, charging out makes the block and it is saved.

13' - Germany's Antonio Rudiger is penalised for a challenge on Bukayo Saka! But nothing much comes from the free kick.

England beat the Germans to win the 1966 World Cup final, but their major tournament history has been littered with painful exits against them since then.

A quarter-final loss at the 1970 World Cup ended England’s reign as champions, while the 1990 World Cup semi-final defeat on penalties is still etched in the nation’s psyche.

When England last played at home in a tournament, Southgate was the Euro 96 fall guy as he missed a crucial penalty in the semi-final shoot-out defeat.

There was also a heavy defeat at the 2010 World Cup yet Southgate, aware of the debilitating weight of that history, insists the tie is not a chance to exorcise the ghosts of past England failures.

Instead, he believes it is a chance for his players to add a memorable new chapter to their personal stories.

“This team, I’ve said for a long time, have had so many unique achievements and my focus is on this team and helping them to succeed,” Southgate said.

“This is about our players. This is their moment and it’s their opportunity.”

Asked if perhaps his Euro 96 pain would give his players extra motivation to win it for him, Southgate said: “Good grief, no. I don’t think we’ll be relying on that!

“So, no, this is about them. This is about them having a chance to achieve something, and certainly not for me to take any shine off of that.”

England have never won the European Championship and a victory against Germany would be only their second knockout stage win in the history of the competition.

In contrast, Germany have been crowned kings of Europe three times, with the most recent success coming in 1996.

However, Germany travelled to London in the unusual position of fearing defeat against England.

Joachim Loew’s team stumbled into the last 16 after rescuing a 2-2 draw against Hungary in their final group game.

Germany are not the intimidating force of old and, with Loew stepping down at the end of the tournament, a defeat would signal the end of an era.

Despite winning the World Cup in 2014, Loew has been criticised for his role in a humiliating group-stage exit from the 2018 World Cup and a series of poor results before the Euro.

“All in all, I thought about it for two seconds,” said Loew ahead of potentially his last game.

“This is my passion. My whole focus is on the match and I hope we will succeed.”

England will have the vast majority of a 40,000 crowd on their side at Wembley and Loew expects a spine-tingling encounter.

“This is a match which electrifies everybody. For both teams, it’s in or out, it’s now or never, the loser goes home,” he said.

