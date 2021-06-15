Jun 15, 2021 21:30 (IST)

KICK-OFF! Hungary and Portugal get us underway!

Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva have been named in Portugal's front three alongside captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach Fernando Santos opted for Liverpool forward Jota and Manchester City's Silva ahead of Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix for the Group F game.

Bruno Fernandes starts in midfield, with Wolverhampton Wanderers pair Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves, along with Lille's Ligue 1 title-winner Renato Sanches, settling for places on the bench.

The 38-year-old Pepe got the nod to partner Ruben Dias at centre-back ahead of Jose Fonte, while Rui Patricio remains the number one with Anthony Lopes a substitute.

Hosts Hungary are without forward Dominik Szoboszlai after the RB Leipzig man was ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Adam Szalai, who has scored 23 international goals, leads the line.