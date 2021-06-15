UEFA Euro 2020 Live Score, Hungary vs Portugal Updates: Home advantage at the European Championship may not count for much when Hungary faces a Portugal team with scoring talent and one particular player looking to make history.
Cristiano Ronaldo needs six more goals to become the all-time leading scorer for a men’s national team, and one more for the record of most goals at the European Championship.
KICK-OFF! Hungary and Portugal get us underway!
Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva have been named in Portugal's front three alongside captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach Fernando Santos opted for Liverpool forward Jota and Manchester City's Silva ahead of Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix for the Group F game.
Bruno Fernandes starts in midfield, with Wolverhampton Wanderers pair Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves, along with Lille's Ligue 1 title-winner Renato Sanches, settling for places on the bench.
The 38-year-old Pepe got the nod to partner Ruben Dias at centre-back ahead of Jose Fonte, while Rui Patricio remains the number one with Anthony Lopes a substitute.
Hosts Hungary are without forward Dominik Szoboszlai after the RB Leipzig man was ruled out of the tournament through injury.
Adam Szalai, who has scored 23 international goals, leads the line.
Portugal Starting XI - Rui Patricio; Raphael Guerreiro, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nelson Semedo; Bruno Fernandes, William Carvalho, Danilo; Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo (capt)
Hungary Starting XI -
Peter Gulacsi; Attila Szalai, Willi Orban, Endre Botka; Attila Fiola, Andras Schafer, Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Gergo Lovrencsics; Roland Sallai, Adam Szalai (capt)
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Euro 2020. Today's matches - Hungary vs Portugal and France vs Germany.
If the defending champions go far at Euro 2020, Ronaldo could indeed break Iran striker Ali Daei’s record of 109 goals and break a tie with Michel Platini at the continental tournament. He’ll get his first chance to add to his total on Tuesday against the Hungarians at the Puskas Arena.
Ronaldo has scored his nine goals over the past four European tournaments. Platini scored all nine of his goals at the 1984 tournament, which he won with France.
Portugal beat France 1-0 in the Euro 2016 final in extra time after losing Ronaldo to injury. He hobbled off injured midway through the first half.
France and Germany usually play each other in the latter stages of major soccer tournaments.
Not this time.
The teams will meet in the group stage of a European Championship or World Cup for the first time on Tuesday when they open their Euro 2020 campaigns in Munich.
Their last match at a major tournament came in the Euro 2016 semifinals. Antoine Griezmann scored twice for France in the 2-0 victory over then-World Cup champion Germany in Marseille.
Germany has never really recovered, and though the French lost to Portugal in the final five years ago, they went on to win the World Cup two years later.
Remarkably, no player in Germany’s current squad has ever scored in a European Championship match. Thomas Müller, who has played 11 tournament games, missed a penalty in the 2016 quarterfinal shootout win over Italy.
German hopes this time are pinned on a good start in Munich to set the team up for success in Joachim Löw’s last tournament as coach after 15 years in charge.
