It is half-time in Wembley as England and Croatia have not been able to break the deadlock so far...

The second 45 is underway as both England and Croatia want to start their Euro 2020 campaign on a positive note. The game has so far been a mid-field tussle as both coaches would want to make their chances count...

Phillips makes a dazzling run down the right before splitting the Croatia defence with a clever through ball to Sterling, who side-foots a shot past Livakovic and into the net.

➕3️⃣ For the first time, we've won our opening game at a @UEFA EURO! Three points in the bag and on we go. pic.twitter.com/PfT1mntjra

England’s next game in Group D is against Scotland on Friday. Croatia will play the Czech Republic.

It’s the first time England has opened the continental tournament with a win in 10 attempts.

Raheem Sterling scored his first tournament goal to give England a 1-0 victory over Croatia at the European Championship.

Bellingham is 17 years, 349 days. He came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute in England’s 1-0 victory over Croatia. The previous youngest player was Jetro Willems. He was 18 when he played for the Netherlands at Euro 2012.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has become the youngest player to appear at a European Championship.

Sterling, something of a surprise starter after a flat end to the domestic season but a favourite of manager Gareth Southgate, slid home a 61st-minute shot after great work by Kalvin Phillips to end an individual drought that had run through England’s three previous major tournaments.

UEFA Euro 2020 Football Live Score, England vs Croatia: Raheem Sterling finally found his tournament touch when his goal gave England a deserved 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday as they began a European Championship with a victory for the first time in nine attempts.

On a boiling hot day England started strongly, lost their way for a while but regained control as Croatia barely managed a shot, giving the home side the early advantage in Group D that also includes Scotland and the Czech Republic.

The game lacked the drama and jeopardy of the teams’ 2018 World Cup semi-final, won by Croatia, and losing on Sunday was no disaster for them given the way the draw pans out, but it was a morale-boosting victory for England as they set off once again in search of their first title since 1966.

Roared on by a noisy 22,500 crowd –- a quarter of Wembley’s capacity — England started full of bright intentions and put huge pressure on the visitors, pinning them deep in their own half.

Phil Foden, his bleached hair channelling Paul Gascoigne from Euro 96, almost gave them a dream start when he cut in from the right and curled a low shot beyond Dominik Livakovic but agonisingly saw it come back off the post after the slightest of deflections from the toe of Josko Gvardiol.

Phillips, impressive all afternoon, had a 25-yard shot blocked but, instead of riding the early momentum, England lost their way.

Croatia’s classy midfield trio of Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic began to stroke the ball around and, with the sun beating down, the pace and energy seeped out of the game.

England eventually shook themselves out of the torpor and struck when Phillips drove through the retreating defence, rode two tackles and played the ball expertly into the path of the darting Sterling who, under pressure, just got enough on the ball to steer it home.

Sterling had looked lively all day and celebrated his first major tournament goal with gusto, though he should have added a second 13 minutes later but blazed wildly over the bar.

Croatia were then forced to show a bit more ambition and threw on their attacking subs but though England’s defence looked a little shaky at times there were few chances for an equalizer.

Scotland and the Czech Republic get their Group D campaign underway on Monday before England welcome the Scots to Wembley on Friday, with Croatia playing the Czechs in Glasgow on the same day.

Austria vs North Macedonia

Austria may be awash with Bundesliga talent but they will be under pressure from the start against underdogs North Macedonia on Sunday as they look for their first ever win at the European Championships.

Austria are the favourites in their Euro Group C opener against the Balkan nation, but in their only other appearances at the tournament, as co-hosts in 2008 and in France in 2016, they drew twice and lost four times.

They hope to change that on Sunday, with Ukraine and Netherlands completing Group C and only the top two teams advancing.

Netherlands vs Ukraine

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) – Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko said on Saturday his team would try to strike the right balance between attack and defence in their opening Euro 2020 match against a dynamic Netherlands side whose talent needed to be respected.

Ukraine, ranked 24th in the world, face a rejuvenated Dutch side, ranked 16th, that is returning to a major tournament after missing the last Euros in France and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

