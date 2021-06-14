Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the European Championships.

🗒️ TEAM NEWS: Christie & Dykes lead the line for Scotland at Hampden Park... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 First EURO game since 1996 incoming! Predict how the hosts will do today 👇 @ScotlandNT | #EURO2020

Over the past decade, the two teams have met four times and Scotland have emerged victorious on the last three occasions, including securing 2-1 and 1-0 wins in the UEFA Nations League last year. The other match, a Euro qualifier in 2011, ended in a draw.

UEFA Euro 2020 Live Score, Scotland vs Czech Republic Updates: Scotland are playing their first major international tournament for 23 years at Euro 2020, they take on the Czech Republic in their Group D game at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The Czechs enter the tournament with the core of the Slavia Prague team that reached the Europa League quarter-finals, giving them the confidence to make a mark at the tournament.

For Scotland, this is arguably their most important match, with games to come against England and World Cup finalists Croatia, defeat by the Czechs at Hampden Park in Glasgow would leave Scotland facing an uphill task to reach the knockouts.

Poland vs Slovakia

Poland will be hoping to improve on their poor record in opening matches at major tournaments when they take on minnows Slovakia in St. Petersburg on Monday, with a win crucial for both sides ahead of their matches against group favourites Spain.

Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar will be tasked with stopping Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, as the record-breaking Bayern Munich striker sets out to prove his quality at a major tournament.

Both played a key role in their clubs’ success during the 2020/21 season, as Skriniar’s Inter Milan won Italy’s Serie A with the least goals conceded and Lewandowski’s Bayern clinched the Bundesliga title with the most scored.

As he tries to keep Lewandowski quiet, Skriniar will need to keep a clear head and count on his teammates to put pressure on Poland’s midfield before they can deliver the ball to the European Golden Boot winner of 2021.

Spain vs Sweden

Spain start their campaign in Seville against familiar opponents from qualifying – they beat Sweden 3-0 in Madrid before a 1-1 draw in Solna, where the visitors levelled in added time. Sweden have not made it out of a EURO group since 2004 but made the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals; Spain fell the round before but are unbeaten at home since October 2018 against England, across Seville at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

