UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Austria LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Netherlands will take on Austria in their UEFA European Championship 2020 in the second round of Group C and the clash between the two European nations commences from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards from the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. The two sides won their previous matches and this clash will surely be a thriller as three important points are up for grabs. Whichever side is able to walk away with three points, will reach the last 16 of the Euros. Italy are the first team to reach after thrashing Switzerland 3-0 last night.

Netherlands had a tough win against Ukraine as the Dutchmen managed to secure a lead in injury time 3-2 to win the clash, whereas for Austria, they had no trouble against North Macedonia as they won the clash 1-0, but the win came at a cost as their main striker, Marco Arnautovic will miss out the clash due to his outburst. The clash will surely bring the best of both sides and will be a thrilling one. Get all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Netherlands vs Austria live match streaming online and TV details on Sony Network.

UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Austria: Team News, Injury Update

Austria sees Arnautovic sit out the clash after being handed a one-match ban by UEFA for his racist slur during a goal celebration against North Macedonia. The striker is lucky to get a one match ban as defender David Alaba stopped the striker from ranting away.

For Netherlands, the Dutch have been handed a major boost as Matthijs de Ligt returns to the side after being cleared by the Netherlands medical staff. His inclusion will give the hosts more confidence going into the clash.

Netherlands vs Austria starting line-ups:

Netherlands Predicted Starting line-up: Maarten Stekelenburg, Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Owen Wijndal, Georginio Wijnaldum, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay.

Austria Predicted Starting line-up: Daniel Bachmann, Aleksandar Dragovic, David Alaba, Martin Hinteregger, Andreas Ulmer, Xavier Schlager, Konrad Laimer, Stefan Lainer, Marcel Sabitzer, Sasa Kaladzic, Christoph Baumgartner

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Austria kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday at 12:30 AM IST at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Austria match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Netherlands vs Austria match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Austria fixture?

The match between Netherlands and Austria can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

