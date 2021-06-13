UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Ukraine LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Netherlands and Ukraine will lock horns with each other in their UEFA European Championship tournament opener on Sunday at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The Netherlands are coming into this match after hammering Georgia 3-0 on Sunday in their last international friendly match. For Holland Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst and Ryan Gravenberch netted one goal each as they cruised to a comfortable win. On the other hand, Ukraine defeated ten-man Cyprus 4-0 on Monday. Ukraine’s West Ham United forward Andriy Yarmolenko netted a brace and Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored one goal each as they defeated Cyprus. Both the Netherlands and Ukraine will aim to kick-start their Euro 2020 campaign on a high note as they square off against each other on Monday night.

UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Ukraine: Team News, Injury Update

The Netherlands’ Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has withdrawn his name from the event due to an injury. Other than him, there is no injury concern for the Holland team. Frank de Boer has named a strong and young squad for Euro, comprising of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Lyon star Memphis Depay. Holland has also called up Ajax player — Daley Blind, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen and Jurrien Timber. Ukraine, on the other hand, has no injury concerns. Ukraine boss Andriy Shevchenko has named some experienced players in his 26-man squad.

Netherlands Predicted XI Starting line-up: Maarten Stekelenburg, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Owen Wijndal, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

Ukraine Predicted Starting line-up: Andriy Pyatov, Oleksandr Karavayev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Taras Stepanenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Roman Yaremchuk

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Ukraine kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday at 12:30 am IST at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Ukraine match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Netherlands vs Ukraine match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Ukraine fixture?

The match between the Netherlands and Ukraine can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

