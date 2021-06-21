UEFA Euro 2020 North Macedonia vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Netherlands will look to record a hat-trick of wins when they next lock horns with North Macedonia in their third match of the UEFA European Championship 2020 at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Monday. On the other hand, North Macedonia will hope to open their accounts in Euro 2020. The Netherlands and North Macedonia are having a contrasting season in the marquee event. While the Netherlands have won their opening two games against Austria and Ukraine, North Macedonia are coming into this game after losing their previous two matches at the hands of the same teams.

The Netherlands leads the Group C points table while North Macedonia are placed at the bottom of the pit.

UEFA Euro 2020 North Macedonia vs the Netherlands: Team News, Injury Update

North Macedonia will miss the services of their Udinese forward Ilija Nestorovski. The 31-year-old striker has been ruled out of Euro 2020 due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Other than Nestorovski, there are no suspensions or injury concerns for North Macedonia.

On the other hand, the Netherlands will be without the services of their Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek and Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen. The duo has pulled out from the event due to injuries.

North Macedonia vs the Netherlands starting line-ups:

North Macedonia Probable Playing XI: Stole Dimitrievski; Darko Velovski, Visar Musliu, Stefan Ristovski; Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Boban Nikolov; Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev

The Netherlands Probable Playing XI: Maarten Stekelenburg, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Patrick van Aanholt, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 North Macedonia vs Netherlands match kick-off?

The match between North Macedonia and Netherlands is scheduled to take place on Monday at 09:30 pm IST at Johan Cruijff Arena.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 North Macedonia vs Netherlands match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for North Macedonia vs Netherlands match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 North Macedonia vs Netherlands fixture?

The match between North Macedonia and Netherlands can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here