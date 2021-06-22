UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Austria, Netherlands in Last 16, Belgium Beat Finland to Top Group B, Denmark Hammer Russia to Book Last 16 Spot

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: In a crunch Group C game, Christoph Baumgartner gave Austria the lead in the 21st minute and with it a 1-0 win over Ukraine in Bucharest. The win also gave Austria their first ever appearance in the European Championship knockout stages. Meanwhile, in another Group C encounter, the Netherlands eased past North Macedonia with a clinical 3-0 victory in Amsterdam. The Orange Army’s Memphis Depay scored in the 24th minute to hand the lead, while Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice in the 51st and 58th minute to seal a comfortable win.

North Macedonia’s Ivan Trickovski came close to scoring twice, once having his goal disallowed and the other effort finding the post. Netherlands and Austria qualify for the knockout round of EURO 2020.

In the other action, all four teams of Group B clashed in simultaneous final group stage matches of the tournament. In the first, Belgium beat Finland 2-0 in St. Petersburg, to finish in the first place in Group B and join Italy and the Netherlands in qualifying with maximum points. The Finns defence held on for long, as they even thwarted Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard’s several attacking moves in the first half.

However, a cruel own goal by Finland’s goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and a goal by Lukaku in the 81st minute made it 2-0 and gave the world’s highest-ranked team Belgium finish on top position in Group B. They also qualified to the last 16 with a perfect record. Finland would have finished in second place with a draw, but missed chances and Denmark’s victory over Russia in Copenhagen, nipped their qualification.

In the other Group B match, Denmark qualified to the last 16 of Euro 2020 after a convincing 4-1 win over Russia, in Copenhagen. They finished second in Group B after Belgium beat Finland 2-0 in St. Petersburg. After two consecutive defeats, goals from Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle gave the Danes their maiden win of the tournament at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Russia got one back through Artem Dzyuba’s penalty shot in the 70th minute, but it was too late in the day to match the Danish blitzkrieg.

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Latest Update:

GROUP TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD PTS C Netherlands 3 3 0 0 8 2 6 9 C Austria 3 2 0 1 4 3 1 6 B Belgium 3 3 0 0 7 1 6 9 C Denmark 3 1 0 2 5 4 1 3

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Scorer:

The Netherlands’ Georginio Wijnaldum joins toppers Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Czech Republic’s Patrick Schick and Romelu Lukaku of Belgium among others with three goals so far.

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Assists:

Denmark’s Pierre-Emile-Hojbjerg, David Alaba of Austria and the Netherlands’ Donyell Malen join Switzerland’s Steven Zuber and Gareth Bales of Wales, in the top assist’s category.

UEFA Euro 2020 Yellow Cards:

North Macedonia’s Visar Musliu collected one in their match against Netherlands.

