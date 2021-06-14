UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Belgium, Finland Mark Season Opener with Wins in Group B, Austria Trounce North Macedonia

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Football action kept fans in the stadium and on the television glued as UEFA European Championship kick-started on Friday continued on the weekend. While Italy kickstarted the season the season with a bang after they drowned Turkey 3-0 in the season opener in Rome on Friday. On Sunday, fellow European nation, Belgium in a Group B fixture trounced Russia 3-0 at the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg. Romelu Lukaku struck twice, while Thomas Munier’s sole brace was enough to secure an opening win and confirmed their status as one of the favourites for Euro 2020. However, Belgian defender Timothy Castagne, suffered two facial fractures during the match and has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

Group C teammates Finland defeated Denmark 1-0 in Copehagen on Saturday. Joel Pohjanpalo’s header sealed the deal of the massively delayed match that was suspended after Christian Eriksen collapsed. However, after on field treatment and he was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared stable. The match resumed on the request of the players.

While, Stefan Lainer, Michael Gregoritsch and Mark Arnautovic contributed in Austria’s 3-1 win over North Macedonia, in their Group C season opener. Whereas, in another thrilling Group C fixture saw the Netherlands made a winning return by beating Ukraine 3-2 in Amsterdam on Sunday. After a quiet first-half, skipper Georginio Wijnaldum opened the scoring in the 52nd minute and the lead was doubled by Wout Weghorst just 7 minutes later. But then Ukraine retaliated within four minutes as Andriy Yarmolenko and Yarmolenko scored once each in the 75th and 79th minute respectively. But the Dutch found their voice back again when Denzel Dumfries’ header sealed the deal for the hosts.

Meanwhile, in a Group D fixture, England started their elusive European Championship journey with a 1-0 win over Croatia at the Wembley Stadium. Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the match in the 57th minute to help his side pick three crucial points. The win also broke England’s jinx of not winning an opening match of a European Championship for the first time.

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Latest Update:

GROUP TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD PTS B Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 B Finland 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 B Denmark 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 B Russia 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

GROUP TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD PTS C Austria 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 C Netherlands 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 C Ukraine 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 C North Macedonia 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

GROUP TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD PTS D England 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 D Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 D Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 D Croatia 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Scorer:

Belgian star striker Romelu Lukaku leads the charts with a brace.

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Assists:

Italy’s Ciro Immobile leads the list.

So far, there is just one entry in this list in the form of Immobile.

UEFA Euro 2020 Yellow Cards:

Austria’s Stefan Lainer was handed one yellow card in their season opener against North Macedonia. While, Tim Sparv of Finland was shown the yellow card for a bad foul in the match against Denmark. Ukarine’s Sydorchok earned his maiden yellow card of the tournament, in their game against Netherlands.

