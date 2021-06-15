UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Action continued in the European Championship on Monday night, as the Czech Republic opened their Euro 2020 journey with a 2-0 win against Scotland at Hampden Park. Both sides had chances to score early on in the game, but Patrick Schick struck twice to seal the deal for the Czechs. Schick’s first goal was a towering header to net the ball at the top corner, while the second was a stunning long range effort from the halfway line.

Meanwhile, in the Group E fixtures, Slovakia picked up a 2-1 win against Robert Lewandowski-led Poland side in St Petersburg. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny struck an own goal to put Slovakia 1-0 ahead in the first half. Teammate Karol Linetty hammered the equaliser early on in the second half and Grzegorz Krychowiak was sent off after being booked for the second time. However, Milan Skriniar struck the second goal for Slovakia and with it a win against a 10-man Polish side.

Another Group E fixture between heavyweights Spain and Sweden turned out to be a goalless (0-0) draw in Seville. The three-time champions outclassed Sweden in possession, which also churned out 419 passes, the most of any team on record in the opening 45 minutes of a European Championship fixture. The hosts not only wasted numerous chances with Alvaro Morata finding two best chances but was unable to convert. In response, the resilient Swedes fended off wave after wave of Spanish attacks to come up with a result they would be satisfied with.

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Latest Update:

Group Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points D Czech Republic 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 E Slovakia 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 E Spain 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 E Sweden 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Scorer:

Czech Republic’s striker Patrik Schick joins his Belgian counterpart Romelu Lukaku who leads the charts. Both have scored twice in their opening games so far.

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Assists:

Italy’s Ciro Immobile leads the list.

UEFA Euro 2020 Yellow Cards:

Sweden’s Mikael Lustig was handed a yellow card in their season opener against Spain. Poland’s Grzegorz Krychowiak was sent off after he was booked for the second time.

