UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Defending Champions Portugal Sink Hungary 3-0, France beat Germany 1-0

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Group of death fixtures, defending champions Portugal sink Hungary 3-0, France beat Germany 1-0 in Group F matches

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Cristiano Ronaldo kicked off festivities in style as Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 to begin their title defense in a Group F match on a high at the Puskas Stadium in Budapest. The hosts defended well, but from the 84th minute onwards, the visitors found a way to collect three valuable points from an important fixture in the group of death. Meanwhile, Raphael Guerreiro’s deflected effort opened the floodgates.

However, the evening belonged to Ronaldo. The talismanic striker smashed in from the penalty spot to overtake Michel Platini as all-time leading top scorer in the history of European Championships and then proceeded to seal victory in style.

The Portugal and Juventus forward is now the leading Euro goal scorer with 11 goals. His latest 10th and 11th goals of the Euros were his 105th and 106th for Portugal. Only Ali Daei of Iran has scored more goals for his country - 109.

Meanwhile, World Champions France began their Euro 2020 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Germany. While the hosts started off well in front of a partisan crowd in Munich, but after German midfielder Mats Hummels’ first-half own goal, it was enough to make the difference in their Group F opener. Hummels’ was trying to stop Lucas Hernandez’s cross from reaching French striker Kylian Mbappe when he diverted the ball into his own net in the 20th minute.

The high-octane fixture had fair share of hits and misses as both sides had chances to score. Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan wasted a great opportunity in the first half, as he couldn’t direct his shot on target. While, Frenchmen Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema’s goals were disallowed citing offside.

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Latest Update:

Group Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points F Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 F France 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Scorer:

Cristiano Ronaldo joins the twins club at Euro 2020. He is joined by Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick and Belgian Romelu Lukaku who leads the charts with two goals each. The trio have scored twice in their opening games so far.

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Assists:

North Macedonia’s Aleksander Trajkovski, Italy’s Ciro Immobile and Finland’s Jere Uronen leads the list.

UEFA Euro 2020 Yellow Cards:

North Macedonia’s Aleksander Trajkovski, Ezgjan Alioski; Turkey’s Caglar Soyuncu, Halil Dervisoglu; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic of Croatia; England’s Phil Foden; Tim Sparv and Robin Lod of Finland; Kevin Mbabu of Switzerland; Ukraine’s Serhiy Sydorchuk; Stefan Lainer of Austria and Willi Orban of Hungary have all received a yellow card in their respective Euro 2020 group league fixture.

Grzegorz Krychowiak of Poland is the only player to be sent out with red card so far.

