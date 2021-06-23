UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: England Beat Czech Republic; Croatia Pip Scotland to Seal Knockout Berths

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: On the penultimate day of group stage fixtures, Group D teams kicked off action at the same time. The first match saw England getting back to winning ways at Euro 2020 with a 1-0 win against group leaders Czech Republic at the Wembley Stadium. Raheem Sterling scored his second goal of the tournament, which was enough to earn England a victory and take his side into the round of 16 as Group D winners.

Meanwhile, in another Group D encounter in Glasgow, Scotland’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time ended with a 3-1 Euro 2020 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park. Nikola Vlasic’s brace opened for Croatia in the 17th minute, before Callum McGregor levelled scores with his first international goal three minutes from the break. However, Steve Clarke’s men were undone by Croatian skipper Luka Modric’s stunner just after the hour mark, before Ivan Perisic headed in a third in the 77th minute to seal the win. The victory at Hampden Park also took the World Cup runners-up into the last 16 of Euro 2020.

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Latest Update:

Group Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points D England 3 2 1 0 2 0 2 7 D Croatia 3 1 1 1 4 3 1 4

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Scorer:

The Netherlands’ Georginio Wijnaldum, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Czech Republic’s Patrick Schick and Romelu Lukaku of Belgium lead the way with three goals apiece. They are also the top contenders to claim the Golden Boot for the tournament’s top scorer.

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Assists:

Denmark’s Pierre-Emile-Hojbjerg, David Alaba of Austria and the Netherlands’ Donyell Malen, Switzerland’s Steven Zuber and Gareth Bales of Wales, top the assist’s category.

UEFA Euro 2020 Yellow Cards:

Caglar Soyuncu of Turkey, Dejan Lovren of Denmark and Ezgjan Alioski of North Macedonia have two each so far.

