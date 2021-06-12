UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: After getting postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UEFA European Championship kick-started on Friday with a bang. In the tournament opener, Italy played host to Turkey in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. The first half of the match went goalless. However, in the second half, Italy netted three goals for the first time in Euro as they downed Turkey 3-0. The Italians dominated the proceedings of the game from the start, but were not able to convert their chances. And during the first half, it seemed as if an unambitious Turkey would manage to play out a goalless draw by frustrating Azzurri. From the start, Turkey planned to sit in deep and clogged the space in and around the penalty area.

An ugly own goal from Turkey’s Juventus centre back Merih Demiral broke the deadlock as Italy went 1-0 up in the 53rd minute. Soon, Lazio’s Ciro Immobile added a second for Italy in the 66th minute. Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne netted the third goal in the 79th minute as Italy registered a comfortable 3-0 win.

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Latest Update:

With this win over Turkey, Italy have moved to the top spot in the Group A table with three points in their kitty. On the other hand, Turkey are placed at the last spot with zero points from one game. Other than, Italy and Turkey, Switzerland and Wales are also in Group A. Wales will play host to the Swiss on Saturday Saturday at 06:30 PM (IST) at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan in the second Group A match.

S.NO TEAM MP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Italy 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 2 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Turkey 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Scorer:

Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne lead the goal-scoring chart with one goal each.

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Assists:

So far, there is just one entry in this list in the form of Immobile.

UEFA Euro 2020 Yellow Cards:

Turkey’s Çağlar Söyüncü and Halil Dervişoğlu were handed one yellow card each in the first match of the Euro 2020.

