UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Sweden Beat Slovakia, Czech Republic Share Spoils With Croatia, While England vs Scotland Ends in a Stalemate

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: In the first match of the day on Friday, after a very unimpressive and timid first half, Sweden and Slovakia went to halftime with no goal. However, Emil Forsberg’s second-half penalty sealed a 1-0 win for Sweden against Slovakia in St Petersburg. The Scandinavians moved top of Euro 2020 Group E and now have a chance to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 2004. Janne Andersson’s men need a point in their final league match against Poland on Wednesday to be sure of a top-two finish in the group.

In the second match of the day, the Czech Republic’s relentless campaign towards the later stages of Euro 2020 was foiled by Croatia, as their Group D tie ended in a 1-1 draw in Hampden Park. Czech striker Patrik Schick moved top of the Euro 2020 goals charts with his third goal of the tournament, when he was awarded a penalty after Croatia’s Dejan Lovren elbowed him inside the box. Schick, with a bloody nose from the challenge, picked himself up to score from a penalty spot.

However, their joy was short lived as Croatia equalised two minutes after the interval. Winger Ivan Perisic scored a stunning second-half equaliser to maintain his side’s chances of reaching the knockout stage.

The World Cup finalists now have to beat Scotland on Tuesday to either push the Czechs to second place in Group D or most likely head through as one of the four best third-placed teams. Meanwhile, the draw puts Czech Republic ahead of England, to the top of Group D with four points.

In another Group D encounter, the world’s oldest derby – England vs Scotland turned out to be a goalless stalemate at the Wembley Stadium. Both sides had the best chances of the game in the first half, but it was a game bereft of a lot of attacking football as both teams defended fiercely. The result is of no consequence to England who have four points from two matches ahead of their final league game against Group D toppers Czech Republic on Tuesday. While Scotland after losing their opening fixture against the Czechs at home, earned their first points of Euro 2020.

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Latest Update:

Group Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points E Sweden 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4 D Czech Republic 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 4 D England 2 1 1 0 1 1 1 4 D Croatia 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 D Scotland 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Scorer:

Czech Republic’s Patrick Schick tops the charts with three goals. The list also includes Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk, who are the new entrants in the European Championship. Along with the likes of Portugal’s Cristiano, Ronaldo, and Romelu Lukaku of Belgium among others.

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Assists:

Gareth Bales of Wales, Yarmolenko of Ukraine, Russian Artem Dzyuba and Immobile of Italy are in the top assist’s category.

UEFA Euro 2020 Yellow Cards:

Slovakia’s Martin Dubravka was given a yellow card and a penalty.

Meanwhile, Poland’s Grzegorz Krychowiak is the only player to be sent out with a red card so far.

