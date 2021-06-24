UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Sweden Tame Poland, Spain Thrash Slovakia in Group E fixtures - Sweden & Spain qualify for Round of 16; France, Germany & Portugal Advance from Group F

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: In one of the most dramatic nights of international football in recent times, all four teams from Group E and Group F vied for qualifications simultaneously. In the first match of the day, Sweden marched into the last 16 after an exciting 3-2 win over Poland at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg. Emil Forsberg’s double was cancelled out by two of Robert Lewandowski’s goals before, Viktor Claesson struck in added time to seal first place and end Poland’s hopes of advancing to next round.

In the following match, Spain booked their place in the EURO 2020 round of 16 in style at Slovakia’s expense. The Spaniards claimed the biggest win of the tournament with a 5-0 thrashing of Slovakia in their final European Championship Group E fixture in Seville. Goals from Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and two own goals from Martin Dubravka and Juraj Kucka sealed Spain’s progress to the next stage of the continental tournament. Meanwhile, it was curtain down for Slovakia as four other third-placed teams had either more points or a better goal difference.

In the other Group F fixture, Germany’s EURO 2020 campaign hung in the balance until a goal from Leon Goretzka saved Joachim Low’s side and ended Hungary’s attempt to come through Group F in Munich. Hungary took the lead through Adam Szalai in the 11th minute but Germany equalised in the 66th minute with Kai Havertz’s goal. Two minutes later, Hungary took the lead again with Andras Schafer finding the back of the net in the 84th minute. However, Goretzka equalised for Germany and saved the day for the Die Mannschaft.

In another Group F thriller, defending champions Portugal and France played out a 2-2 draw in Budapest. Cristiano Ronaldo dispatched twice from the penalty spot to cancel out Karim Benzema’s double and ensure Portugal’s progress to the round of 16 along with group topper’s France. Ronaldo’s two goals moved him at level with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109, while also extending his overall tournament record to 14. Benzema’s double is also his first ever at this tournament.

Based on the results after final group stage matches, France end up as Group F toppers while Germany qualify for the Round of 16 with a second-placed finish. Portugal also marched along to qualify for the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams and their title defence stays alive.

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Latest Update:

Group Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points E Sweden 3 2 1 0 4 2 2 7 E Spain 3 1 2 0 6 1 5 5 F France 3 1 2 0 4 3 1 5 F Germany 3 1 1 1 6 5 1 4 F Portugal 3 1 1 1 7 6 1 4

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Scorer:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s tournament-leading fourth and fifth goals on Wednesday moved him to the top of the list with five goals so far. He is joined by Sweden’s Emil Forsberg, the Netherlands’ Georginio Wijnaldum, Robert Lewandowski of Poland, Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic and Romelu Lukaku of Belgium with three goals apiece.

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Assists:

Denmark’s Pierre-Emile-Hojbjerg, Switzerland’s Steven Zuber and Gareth Bales of Wales, David Alaba of Austria and Dejan Kulusevski top the assist’s category.

UEFA Euro 2020 Yellow Cards:

Leroy Sane of Germany, Caglar Soyuncu of Turkey, Dejan Lovren of Denmark and Ezgjan Alioski of North Macedonia have two each so far.

