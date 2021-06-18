UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Ukraine Beat North Macedonia to Stay Alive, Belgium and Netherlands Make it to Last 16

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: In the first match of the day on Thursday, Ukraine registered their debut win at Euro 2020, as they defeated North Macedonia 2-1 in Group C at Bucharest. The win gives them a chance of reaching the European Championship knockout stages. Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored in the first half for Ukraine. Ezgjan Alioski pulled a goal for North Macedonia in the second half, but it was not enough to hold on to their one-goal lead.

In the second match of the day, Belgium triumphed 2-1 over Denmark in their Group B encounter at the Parken Stadium, in Copenhagen. Yussuf Poulsen gave Denmark the lead in the second minute and they looked the better side in the first half. But Kevin de Bruyne and Thorgan Hazard second half goals gave Belgium a 2-1 win over Denmark to qualify for the last 16.

In another Group C encounter, The Netherlands joined Belgium in the last 16 with a 2-0 win over Austria, in Amsterdam. Memphis Depay’s early penalty and a Denzel Dumfries goal gave the Netherlands a convincing win.

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Latest Update:

Group Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points C Ukraine 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 B Belgium 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6 C Netherlands 2 2 0 0 5 2 3 6

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Scorer:

Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk became the first duo to score in each of their team’s first two matches at Euro 2020. Both had found the net in their 3-2 defeat to the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Yarmolenko and Yaremchuk are the new entrants to join the list of top scorers in the European Championship. They will join the likes of Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, and Romelu Lukaku of Belgium among others.

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Assists:

Yarmolenko also joins Gareth Bales of Wales, Russian Artem Dzyuba and Immobile of Italy in the top assists category.

UEFA Euro 2020 Yellow Cards:

Ukrainian Mykola Shaparenko, Denmark’s Daniel Wass and Aleksandar Trajkovski of North Macedonia earned one yellow card each in their respective matches on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Poland’s Grzegorz Krychowiak is the only player to be sent out with a red card so far.

