UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Matchday 2 games of the European Championship sprung many surprises as Aleksei Miranchuk scored a beautiful goal in the first-half stoppage time that gave Russia a 1-0 win over Finland and their first points in Group B at the Euro 2020. Finland missed a chance as Joel Pohjanpalo’s header in the third minute was disallowed after he was found marginally off-side. Meanwhile, the hosts’ Mario Fernandes was stretchered off after receiving a heavy knock. He was taken to the hospital and Russia said he did not suffer any spinal injury.

In the second game of the day, Wales beat Burak Yilmaz’s Turkey 2-0 in their Group A fixture at Baku. Aaron Ramsey scored the opener in the 42nd minute and Gareth Bale missed a penalty in the second half, while Connor Roberts scored in stoppage time to take Wales closer towards reaching the last 16 at Euro 2020.

After clearing a bomb scare near the iconic Stadio Olimpico, hosts Italy continued their winning spree in Group A with a clinical 3-0 finish against Switzerland. The Azzurri become the first team to reach the last-16 of the European Championship. Skipper Giorgio Chiellini had an early effort, but it was ruled out by VAR citing handball. But Manuel Locatelli eventually broke the deadlock to give his side a 1-0 lead. He added another in the 52nd minute to double the tally. Ciro Immobile added the last goal in the 89th, which was enough to beat the Swiss 3-0.

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Latest Update:

Group Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points B Russia 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2 3 A Wales 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4 A Italy 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Scorer:

Italy’s Ciro Immobile with his single brace and compatriot Manuel Locatelli’s double placed them in the list of Euro 2020 top scorers. They will join the likes of Portugal’s Cristiano, Ronaldo, Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick and Romelu Lukaku of Belgium, who are leading the charts.

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Assists:

Gareth Bales of Wales, Russian Artem Dzyuba and Ciro Immobile of Italy lead the list.

UEFA Euro 2020 Yellow Cards:

Russia’s Georgi Dzhikiya, Burak Yilmaz of Turkey, Wales’ Ben Davies and Chris Mepham, received a yellow card in their respective Euro 2020 group league fixtures yesterday.

Meanwhile, Poland’s Grzegorz Krychowiak is the only player to be sent out with a red card so far.

