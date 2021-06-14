UEFA Euro 2020 Poland vs Slovakia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Poland and Slovakia will lock horns with each other in a Group E UEFA European Championship 2020 encounter on Monday at the Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg. Both Poland and Slovakia are facing an uphill task to qualify for the next round of Euro 2020 and will look to collect all three points in this fixture. The Polish team is unbeaten in their last three games and is the favourites to win this match. On the other hand, Slovakia are the underdogs of Group E. However, in their previous outing, they played a goalless draw against Austria and will take confidence from that game.

Both Slovakia and Poland have faced each other on eight occasions in the past, with the away team winning four games. The Pole have won three matches and will aim to level the playing field in this fixture.

UEFA Euro 2020 Poland vs Slovakia: Team News, Injury Update

Four Poland players - Krzysztof Piatek, Arkadiusz Milik, Arkadiusz Reca and Krystian Bielik -have been ruled out of tonight’s fixture due to injury. Poland’s Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek is also doubtful for this encounter.

Slovakia midfielder Marek Hamsik has recovered from his injury and is expected to play a key role in this match. Meanwhile, Ivan Schranz might not feature in Slovakia’s starting line-up due to an injury.

Poland vs Slovakia predicted starting line-ups:

Poland Probable Starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Kamil Piatkowski, Kamil Glik, Pawel Dawidowicz, Bartosz Bereszynski; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Piotr Zielinski, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Kamil Jozwiak, Robert Lewandowski

Slovakia Probable Starting line-up: Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada; Lukas Haraslin, Marek Hamsik, Robert Mak; Ondrej Duda

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Poland vs Slovakia match kick-off?

The match between Poland and Slovakia is scheduled to take place on Monday at 09:30 pm IST at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Poland vs Slovakia game?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Poland vs Slovakia match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Poland vs Slovakia match?

The match between Poland and Slovakia can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

