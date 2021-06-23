UEFA Euro 2020 Portugal vs France LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Portugal take on France in the final Group F clash of the UEFA European Championship 2020 tournament on Thursday at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The match commences from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards. The last time the two sides met in Euros, Portugal walked out as Euro 2016 champions. Humiliated and embarrassed, France now have a chance to avenge their defeat. However, it is a ‘do or die’ situation in the ‘Group of Death’ as a win is a must for either side. While Portugal and Germany sit on the table with three points each, France is on top of the table with four. Three points is a must to collect if they are to make it to the last 16.

After hammering Portugal 4-2, Germany have found their confidence and will look dominant against Hungary, who held France 1-1 in their previous clash. It’s a battle of the titans in the Group of Death as a win could seal their spot in the last 16 of the Euros 2020.

UEFA Euro 2020 Portugal vs France: Team News, Injury Update

For Portugal, Joao Felix is still injured after picking up a muscle injury along with Nuno Mendes. But it isn’t a major concern for Portugal as they have the back-up needed. Renato Sanches could be handed a boost and make the starting line-up if Portugal are going to rely only on attacking.

France saw their winger Ousmane Dembele pick up an injury barely entering the field and has been ruled out of the Euros 2020. His first introduction in the tournament and within 11 minutes, Dembele suffered another injury. France will look to play a 4-3-1-2 formation by playing Griezmann as a Centre Attack Midfielder.

Portugal vs France starting line-ups:

Portugal Predicted Starting line-up: Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerrerio, Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

France Predicted Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris, Lucas Hernandes, Presnel Kimpembe, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Pavard, Adrien Rabiot, NGolo Kante, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Portugal vs France kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Portugal vs France match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Portugal vs France match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Portugal vs France fixture?

The match between Portugal and France can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

