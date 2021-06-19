UEFA Euro 2020 Portugal vs Germany LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Defending champions Portugal will take on Germany in the second round of Euro 2020 Group F clash on Saturday at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The match commences from at 21:30 pm (IST) onwards. Brimming with confidence after hammering a valiant Hungary 3-0, Portugal take on a demoralised German side, who were handed a 0-1 loss by World Cup champions France. It was an own goal by Mats Hummels which made the difference, but Germany could have conceded more if it wasn’t for Mbappe and Benzema being offside.

The Germans have plenty of work cut out for them and if they want to be a part of the Last 16, the 2014 World Cup champions will have to get some form of result today.

Portugal were clinical and patient in their clash against Hungary despite the goals coming in late, which includes a brace by skipper Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal have a star studded line-up and could conjure a win if Germany once again let their guard down Manager Joachim Low will have to make some serious changes to the side that played France in order to secure a win.

UEFA Euro 2020 Portugal vs Germany: Team News, Injury Update

Portugal are expected to stick with the same XI which helped in defeating Hungary. However, it must be noted that it was inspired by substitution by coach Santos which led to Portugal claiming a win.

Germany, on the other hand, might start Timo Werner and Leroy Sane up-front in order to bring in pace and attack. Leon Goretzka also might be brought into the starting XI to control the middle.

Portugal vs Germany starting line-ups:

Portugal Predicted Starting line-up: Rui Patrício (GK), Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Sanches, Pereira, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

Germany Predicted Starting line-up: Manuel Neuer (GK), Antonio Rudiger, Mats Hummels, Emre Can, Gosens, Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Timo Werner, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Portugal vs Germany kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 21:30 PM IST at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Portugal vs Germany match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Portugal vs Germany match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Portugal vs Germany fixture?

The match between Portugal and Germany can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here