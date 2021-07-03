Euro 2020 Quarter-final LIVE Score and Updates Czech Republic vs Denmark: Czech Republic and Denmark face-off in the Euro 2020 quarter-final at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The Czechs defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the Last 16 as Denmark thrashed Wales at the same stage.
The winner of Czech Republic-Denmark will take on the winner of Ukraine vs England.
Kasper Dolberg was rewarded for his double against Wales a week ago by retaining his place in the Denmark side for Euro 2020 quarter-final against the Czech Republic in Baku.
Kasper Hjulmand named an unchanged side from the 4-0 thrashing of Wales in Amsterdam despite the return of RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen from injury.
Czech boss Jaroslav Silhavy makes just one change from his side's impressive 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the last 16 with Jan Boril coming in at left-back for Pavel Kaderabek.
Skipper Vladimir Darida missed that match through injury and returns only on the bench with West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek retaining the captain's armband
"Denmark are really strong as a team, their style is similar to ours. We have to match them in commitment and approach. One simple mistake can decide the whole match. I believe that it will be us who can take advantage of some of our opponents' mistakes. I think it will be a very tight match and the little things will decide it."
- Czech Republic coach, Jaroslav Silhavy
"I can't look anywhere without getting motivated. We're doing it for the whole of Denmark and we have two dreams: to win something and to inspire and excite. We have a framework and philosophy that we stick to but, inside that, there is also space for tactical things, positions, and the skill of the individual players. We always try to find the right framework for the players to work in and, of course, it's the same way with the Czechs."
- Denmark coach, Kasper Hjulmand
Denmark Starting XI - Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard; Jens Stryger Larsen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard
Czech Republic Starting XI - Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Lukas Masopust, Antonin Barak, Petr Sevcik; Patrik Schick
Having hammered Wales 4-0 to set up a Euro 2020 quarter-final against the Czech Republic on Saturday, Denmark have rediscovered their hunger and are starting to believe they can secure the trophy they won in spectacular fashion in 1992.
The Danes got off to a disastrous start, losing playmaker Christian Eriksen to a cardiac arrest in their opening loss to Finland, but they have bounced back and are riding a wave of positive energy into the clash with the Czechs.
“We are not done yet and we are going to attack tomorrow with the same attitude and hunger – the gold is far away right now, but the hunger is great,” team captain Simon Kjaer told a news conference on Friday.
Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, whose father Peter kept goal for the 1992 team, said motivations abounded.
“The things we dreamed of as kids, and everything we’ve been through as a team. The love for the national team has grown bigger and bigger,” he said.
“We built momentum under (previous coach) Age (Hareide), we could not imagine how crazy it would be. We want to continue to make the country and the families proud. This is not going to stop – tomorrow, we go to war.”
Coach Kasper Hjulmand, who told Reuters ahead of the tournament how the victorious 1992 side inspires them, said his team were going out to win for all of Denmark.
“We have two dreams – we want to win something and help inspire and excite. We can feel the energy from all over Denmark, from young and old,” he told reporters.
“It provides motivation and we have a huge inner hunger. That’s how the whole team is. And we know it’s about winning it all – we have always said that.”
Schmeichel said he had not made any special preparations to deal with Czech striker Patrik Schick, who has netted three goals so far at Euro 2020, including a lob from almost halfway against Scotland.
“I have not analysed Schick. I prepare in the same way no matter who I play against. I watch football and know what the teams can do, but it does not matter who hits the ball, because if they hit it right, it can go in,” he said.
