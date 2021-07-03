Euro 2020 Quarter-final LIVE Score and Updates Belgium vs Italy: It is matchday one of the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with Belgium vs Italy being the second match of the day. Kevin de Bruyne has made it to the starting line-up of Belgium despite injury scare but Eden Hazard’s injury is surely worse as he is not even on the bench. It is going to be a mammoth battle between two teams who are in very good forms. While Belgium is the top-ranked team according to FIFA rankings, Italy have set a national record of 31 matches unbeaten.
Belgium and Italy were the only sides to win all 10 games in qualifying and the only teams along with the Netherlands to win every match in the group stage. Belgium saw off Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Seville thanks to Thorgan Hazard’s goal and held on while Italy laboured to get the better of Austria in extra time at Wembley in the last 16. The winner of the match will take on the winner of the first quarter-final between Switzerland and Spain.
Switzerland vs Spain Update:
The first quarter-final between Switzerland and Spain has gone to the penalty shootout after the game ended at 1-1 in normal and extra time. Spain had a man's advantage for 40 minutes but could not take advantage of that.
We are into the first matchday of the Euro 2020 quarter-finals and in this blog, we will be doing the LIVE coverage of Belgium vs Italy, which will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Belgium, however, will be sweating over the fitness of star duo Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne for their heavyweight clash and ahead of the match coach Roberto Martinez had said that they are 50-50 to make it to the field. “We all know that we are fighting against time and we will wait until the last minute to make the decision,” Martinez said.
“You are seeing the two best teams statistically in this competition,” said the Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez, whose side saw off holders Portugal in the last round.
“We had to face Portugal really early and now Italy and I think it is a shame for both national teams that we face each other at this stage.”
Italy coach Roberto Mancini said he was looking forward to facing Belgium and hoped that they can be at full strength.
“Belgium are a brilliant team. They have been top of the FIFA world rankings for three years. We are performing well and I think for a spectator, a neutral, it would be great to see them at full strength,” Mancini told reporters.
“So we hope that everyone can be fit and firing. Of course they would cause us more problems because of that but that is what is great about football.”
