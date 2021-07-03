Belgium, however, will be sweating over the fitness of star duo Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne for their heavyweight clash and ahead of the match coach Roberto Martinez had said that they are 50-50 to make it to the field. “We all know that we are fighting against time and we will wait until the last minute to make the decision,” Martinez said.

“You are seeing the two best teams statistically in this competition,” said the Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez, whose side saw off holders Portugal in the last round.

“We had to face Portugal really early and now Italy and I think it is a shame for both national teams that we face each other at this stage.”

Italy coach Roberto Mancini said he was looking forward to facing Belgium and hoped that they can be at full strength.

“Belgium are a brilliant team. They have been top of the FIFA world rankings for three years. We are performing well and I think for a spectator, a neutral, it would be great to see them at full strength,” Mancini told reporters.

“So we hope that everyone can be fit and firing. Of course they would cause us more problems because of that but that is what is great about football.”

