“Right from the final whistle the other day, the players were already talking about the next game and preparing for it,” said Southgate, with England set to play their first match of the competition away from Wembley.

“They recognised that although they loved the experience of the last game, you move on quickly in tournaments and we have not got to the point we want to be at yet.

“It’s not been too difficult to refocus people. The opportunity is there, the confidence is there. They are looking forward to the challenge.”

A more subdued atmosphere awaits at the Stadio Olimpico, where the number of England fans among the permitted capacity of 16,000 is expected to be limited.

England supporters have been warned not to travel to the Italian capital for the game as Covid-19 restrictions mean even those with tickets cannot use them.

Italian health regulations require fans travelling from Britain to observe five days of quarantine and therefore they would miss the match.

Ukraine are attempting to make the last four of a major tournament for the first time since the break-up of the Soviet Union, having matched their run to the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup.

“We will do our best, try to surprise them. But we know that to get past them we will have to play the best game of our lives,” said Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, who will come up against several of his Manchester City team-mates.

