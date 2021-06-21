UEFA Euro 2020 Russia vs Denmark LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Russia will be hoping to book their place in the knockout stages of the Euro 2020 tournament when they travel to take on Denmark in their final Group B clash on Tuesday. The match will be played at Parken Stadium, in Copenhagen, Denmark. The game will kick-off at 12:30 am (IST).

Currently, Russia are second in the Group B standings with three points, while Denmark are fourth and are yet to open their account in the tournament. However, there is still plenty at stake in the group with the second place still up for grabs. Stanislav Cherchesov’s side, who are the current occupants of the position, will be hoping to advance to the knockout stages without any hiccups in Copenhagen.

The Danes could still claim second spot if they triumph here and Finland lose against Belgium in the simultaneous Group B fixture in St. Petersburg, Russia. However, Kasper Hjulmand’s side would still need a swing in goal difference to up their chances.

UEFA Euro 2020 Russia vs Denmark: Team News, Injury Update

Mario Fernanades’ participation remains the only concern for Russia. Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen after his severe cardiac arrest in the opening game against Finland, remains unavailable for Denmark. The star midfielder has reportedly stabilised and has now been discharged from hospital.

Russia vs Denmark starting line-ups:

Russia predicted starting line-up: Anton Shunin; Vyacheslav Karavaev, Georgiy Dzhikiya, Andrey Semenov, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Dmitri Barinov, Aleksandr Golovin; Denis Cheryshev, Aleksey Miranchuk, Roman Zobnin; Artem Dzyuba

Denmark predicted starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel; Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle; Mathias Jensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Yussuf Poulsen Jonas Wind, Martin Braithwaite

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Russia vs Denmark match kick-off?

The match between Ukraine and Austria is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 12:30 am IST at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Russia vs Denmark match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Russia vs Denmark match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Russia vs Denmark fixture?

The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.

