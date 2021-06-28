Here are the matches which will be played today: Croatia vs Spain, followed by France vs Switzerland.

Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the European Championships on the third day of the Round of 16.

Duje Caleta-Car replaces the suspended Dejan Lovren in the centre of defence and attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic gets the nod again as coach Zlatko Dalic deploys an adventurous formation to face the Spaniards.

Ante Rebic starts on the left flank for Croatia, replacing Ivan Perisic, who is in self-isolation after contracting COVID-19 following their 3-1 win over Scotland in the final Group D match.

Captain Sergio Busquets will continue to pull the strings in a three-man midfield including Koke and Pedri.

Ferran Torres, who netted against the Slovakians, replaces Gerard Moreno up front and will play alongside Alvaro Morata and Pablo Sarabia, while Jose Gaya comes into the left back slot instead of 32-year old stalwart Jordi Alba.

Spain manager Luis Enrique made two changes to his starting lineup for their Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Croatia from the side that hammered Slovakia 5-0 in their final Group E match.

1 - At 18 years and 215 days, @Pedri becomes the youngest ever player to start a knockout game in a European Championship, overtaking the record of Wayne Rooney (18y 244d v Portugal in 2004). #EURO2020 #CRO #ESP . Youth. pic.twitter.com/qH3mnaHtsG

Spain and Croatia both seem to be peaking at the right time after slow starts to the tournament. Spain beat Slovakia 5-0 in its final group game to advance, while Croatia defeated Scotland 3-1 to finish second behind England in Group D. Both Spain and Croatia have strong tournament pedigree, although their recent trajectories have gone in opposite directions.

UEFA Euro 2020 Score and LIVE Updates Croatia vs Spain: Spain have finally clicked into gear after a sloppy start at Euro 2020 but will face their sternest test yet in the last 16 from Croatia at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Croatia reached the 2018 World Cup final before losing to France, and 13 of those players are still in the squad.

Spain won three straight major tournaments between 2008-2012 but lost in the round of 16 at both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia. What’s more, only seven players in the Spain squad had played at a previous major tournament.

Croatia will need the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Modric at his best, as winger Ivan Perisic was ruled out of the clash and possibly the rest of the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19 and going into a 10-day isolation.

Spain‘s players know Modric all too well after nine magical seasons with Real Madrid although they will not be able to count on any inside information on the midfielder as Luis Enrique decided not to include any Real players in his squad.

Dani Olmo will be lining up against some familiar opponents as he easily could have been lining up for Croatia instead of Spain at Euro 2020.

The attacking midfielder turned down overtures from Croatia’s national team after moving to Dinamo Zagreb from Barcelona’s academy as a 16-year-old and spending six seasons at the club.

Olmo has never played senior club soccer in Spain — he moved to RB Leipzig in 2020 — but doesn’t regret his decision to stick to his home country.

Spain’s attack, much of the focus will again be on Alvaro Morata. The Spain striker received a torrent of online abuse after missing a penalty against Slovakia and was also heavily criticized after the first two games, despite scoring against Poland.

Morata said he received threats against his children and couldn’t sleep for nine hours after the Slovakia game.

When it comes to penalties, though, he’s not the only one struggling. Spain has missed its last five spot kicks overall — including two at Euro 2020.

