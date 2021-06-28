Croatia reached the 2018 World Cup final before losing to France, and 13 of those players are still in the squad.
Spain won three straight major tournaments between 2008-2012 but lost in the round of 16 at both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia. What’s more, only seven players in the Spain squad had played at a previous major tournament.
Croatia will need the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Modric at his best, as winger Ivan Perisic was ruled out of the clash and possibly the rest of the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19 and going into a 10-day isolation.
Spain‘s players know Modric all too well after nine magical seasons with Real Madrid although they will not be able to count on any inside information on the midfielder as Luis Enrique decided not to include any Real players in his squad.
Dani Olmo will be lining up against some familiar opponents as he easily could have been lining up for Croatia instead of Spain at Euro 2020.
The attacking midfielder turned down overtures from Croatia’s national team after moving to Dinamo Zagreb from Barcelona’s academy as a 16-year-old and spending six seasons at the club.
Olmo has never played senior club soccer in Spain — he moved to RB Leipzig in 2020 — but doesn’t regret his decision to stick to his home country.
Spain’s attack, much of the focus will again be on Alvaro Morata. The Spain striker received a torrent of online abuse after missing a penalty against Slovakia and was also heavily criticized after the first two games, despite scoring against Poland.
Morata said he received threats against his children and couldn’t sleep for nine hours after the Slovakia game.
When it comes to penalties, though, he’s not the only one struggling. Spain has missed its last five spot kicks overall — including two at Euro 2020.
