Spain were set to win till the third minute of stoppage time but Croatia equalised to take the match to extra time. FOLLOW THE MATCH HERE

Here in this blog, we are going to be covering France vs Switzerland but there's a super exciting first match Croatia vs Spain going on.

Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the European Championships on the third day of the Round of 16.

Les Bleus have arrived! France will have their eyes firmly on that quarter-final spot. They are one of the tournament favourites and are definitely expected to win this one.

Spain win an eight-goal thriller against Croatia in extra time to advance to the quarter-finals. WHAT AN EPIC GAME!

Switzerland are the underdogs coming here in Bucharest. Can they spring a surprise?

France have so far struggled to find their best form in this competition after following a narrow opening win over Germany with draws against Hungary and Portugal. Kylian Mbappe has not yet found the net and coach Didier Deschamps has been hit by injuries to a number of fringe members of his team, but Les Bleus are still expected to have too much for their Swiss neighbours in the Romanian capital.

Switzerland, who qualified for the last 16 as one of the best third-placed sides, have not won a knockout tie at a major tournament since the 1930s and it would be an enormous shock if they ousted the defending world champions.

A depleted France will draw motivation from the threat of elimination, captain Hugo Lloris said on Sunday. While Ousmane Dembele and Marcus Thuram are unavailable, Deschamps confirmed full backs Jules Kounde and Lucas Digne are also ruled out against the Swiss. Left back Lucas Hernandez, who injured his knee, has a chance to feature.

Speaking at a news conference, goalkeeper Lloris said France — who finished runners-up in 2016 — were accustomed to do-or-die situations and thrived under pressure.

“We can use this as motivation,” Lloris said of the threat of elimination. “We are already a team of competitors. We don’t like to lose and when we know we can be going home, we are even stronger.”

Lloris added that it was essential for France to remain focused against Switzerland.

“We are approaching this like a completely different competition,” the goalkeeper said. “We know we can’t make any mistakes.

“We know the mental aspect (of the game) will play a role. This is certainly the key to our success.”

With Hernandez and Digne both going off injured in their final group game against Portugal, Deschamps said a three-man defence he deployed in the UEFA Nations League last year was also an option but he kept his cards close to his chest.

“This is an option, of course, which may or may not be taken,” he said. “But if I did it … I am not going to tell you now.”

