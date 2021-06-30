Euro 2020 LIVE Score, Sweden vs Ukraine Updates: Both Teams Eye History

UEFA Euro 2020 Score and LIVE Updates Sweden vs Ukraine: It’s the final day of the Round of 16 fixtures and Sweden take on Ukraine in the second match of the day. Sweden and Ukraine play their last 16 fixture at the Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. There are no favourites in the final last 16 fixture with Sweden and Ukraine both being equals in terms of their performance so far.

Both Sweden and Ukraine are looking to win their first game in the knockout stages of a European Championship. Sweden last played at Hampden Park 40 years ago, one month before Zlatan Ibrahimovic was born, in a World Cup qualifying match. Ukraine has made only one trip, 14 years ago for a Euro 2008 qualifier, in nearly three decades as an independent soccer nation. Both of them lost those matches.

