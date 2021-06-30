Euro 2020 LIVE Score, Sweden vs Ukraine Updates: Both Teams Eye History

UEFA Euro 2020 Score and LIVE Updates Sweden vs Ukraine: It’s the final day of the Round of 16 fixtures and Sweden take on Ukraine in the second match of the day. Sweden and Ukraine play their last 16 fixture at the Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. There are no favourites in the final last 16 fixture with Sweden and Ukraine both being equals in terms of their performance so far.
Both Sweden and Ukraine are looking to win their first game in the knockout stages of a European Championship. Sweden last played at Hampden Park 40 years ago, one month before Zlatan Ibrahimovic was born, in a World Cup qualifying match. Ukraine has made only one trip, 14 years ago for a Euro 2008 qualifier, in nearly three decades as an independent soccer nation. Both of them lost those matches.
Alexander Isak has been a bright spark for Sweden this European Championships. Can he light up the pitch today and take Sweden to the Euro quarter-finals for the first time?
This is the first time that Ukraine have made the knockout stages of a major tournament since 2006 FIFA World Cup.
We are going to be covering Sweden vs Ukraine in this blog but in the first match of the day, England beat Germany 2-0 at the Wembley to register their first-ever win over Germany in the Euros at the Wembley.
About 10,000 fans are expected at the storied 52,000-capacity stadium in Glasgow but few will be able to travel from the two nations because of quarantine rules required by Scottish authorities.
Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko looked toward “a very big Ukrainian diaspora in the U.K. and we hope that they will come to support us.”
Andriy Yarmolenko has played in all of Ukraine’s eight games at European Championships. The only victory was beating North Macedonia 2-1 on June 17, a result which put Ukraine into the round of 16 with the worst record of the advancing teams — three points and a negative goal difference.
Sweden won its group ahead of Spain to match coach Janne Andersson’s achievement from the 2018 World Cup of leading an underestimated team to first place in a tough group.
