While Italy – whose only European Championship title came in 1968 – have been the standout team at the tournament so far, Spain have overcome a difficult start to reach the last four as they target a record fourth continental crown.

Luis Enrique’s team beat Croatia 5-3 in extra time in the first knockout round before edging Switzerland on penalties in the last eight.

“We simply need to be motivated by the fact we are coming up against such a great and prestigious side in such a wonderful arena as Wembley, in the knowledge that we could be involved in the final in just a few days time,” added Bonucci.

Both Italy coach Roberto Mancini and his Spanish counterpart expressed regret that fans of the two semi-finalists will not be able to travel to attend the game in London.

More than 60,000 spectators will be allowed inside the 90,000-capacity Wembley after the British government eased the coronavirus restrictions that have been in place during the tournament.

However supporters have not been permitted to travel from either country just for the match, something which has been a common occurrence at this pandemic-affected tournament.

“It is a strange situation. I hope that there are Spanish and Italians more than English fans, but they are things we cannot control,” said Luis Enrique on Monday.

“I am not going to waste any energy on it. We wish it was different but we accept it.”

Italy and Spain both enjoyed the support of their own fans when playing group games at home, in Rome and Seville respectively, and Mancini called the situation in London “unfair”.

“It is pretty unfair if I’m perfectly honest, very unfair indeed,” said the former Manchester City manager.

Italy are without stricken full-back Leonardo Spinazzola, who on Monday underwent surgery on the torn Achilles tendon he suffered against Belgium in Munich.

