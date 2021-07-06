Euro 2020 Semi-final LIVE Score and Updates Italy vs Spain: It is the first of the two of the Euro 2020 semi-finals with Italy and Spain taking on each other at the Wembley in London. There is no particular favourite going into the match but given the form of both the teams, the bets would slightly be edging towards the Italians. The winner of the match will meet the winner of the second semi-final, which is between England and Denmark.
The game is the latest episode in a burgeoning rivalry between Italy and Spain with the nations meeting in a fourth consecutive European Championship. Spain won on penalties in the quarter-finals in Vienna in 2008 on their way to winning the trophy and then thrashed Italy 4-0 in the final in Kiev four years later. Italy gained a measure of revenge by winning 2-0 in the last 16 at Euro 2016.
“We know that if we play the way we have in the last 30 matches or so then we can come away with a good result,” said Italy’s defensive stalwart Leonardo Bonucci on Monday.
Italy vs Spain is the most played fixture at the European Championships.
🇮🇹🆚🇪🇸🔜— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 6, 2021
Tonight's clash will be the 7th EURO finals encounter between these sides, making it the most-played fixture at the tournament 👀#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/AzybwfI0ru
Spain starting XI: Unai Simon, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal.
🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡TENEMOS LA ALINEACIÓN INICIAL PARA LAS SEMIS!!— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 6, 2021
👥 Estos son los once jugadores elegidos por @LUISENRIQUE21 para este derbi mediterráneo por un billete en la final de la #EURO2020.
👏🏻 ¿ESTÁIS LISTOS, AFICIÓN? ¡¡VAMOOOOOS!!
🆚 #ITA - #ESP #SomosEspaña pic.twitter.com/Oi4dyDPdvv
Italy starting XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Chiellini, Bonucci, Emerson, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Chiesa, Insigne, Immobile.
🇮🇹 Italy are unbeaten in their last 32 international games 🔥— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 6, 2021
Their last defeat was against Portugal in September 2018 😳#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/6DZWkeeoE0
While Italy – whose only European Championship title came in 1968 – have been the standout team at the tournament so far, Spain have overcome a difficult start to reach the last four as they target a record fourth continental crown.
Luis Enrique’s team beat Croatia 5-3 in extra time in the first knockout round before edging Switzerland on penalties in the last eight.
“We simply need to be motivated by the fact we are coming up against such a great and prestigious side in such a wonderful arena as Wembley, in the knowledge that we could be involved in the final in just a few days time,” added Bonucci.
Both Italy coach Roberto Mancini and his Spanish counterpart expressed regret that fans of the two semi-finalists will not be able to travel to attend the game in London.
More than 60,000 spectators will be allowed inside the 90,000-capacity Wembley after the British government eased the coronavirus restrictions that have been in place during the tournament.
However supporters have not been permitted to travel from either country just for the match, something which has been a common occurrence at this pandemic-affected tournament.
“It is a strange situation. I hope that there are Spanish and Italians more than English fans, but they are things we cannot control,” said Luis Enrique on Monday.
“I am not going to waste any energy on it. We wish it was different but we accept it.”
Italy and Spain both enjoyed the support of their own fans when playing group games at home, in Rome and Seville respectively, and Mancini called the situation in London “unfair”.
“It is pretty unfair if I’m perfectly honest, very unfair indeed,” said the former Manchester City manager.
Italy are without stricken full-back Leonardo Spinazzola, who on Monday underwent surgery on the torn Achilles tendon he suffered against Belgium in Munich.
