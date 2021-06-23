UEFA Euro 2020 Slovakia vs Spain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In their last Group E fixture, Spain will play against Slovakia at the Estadio de La Cartuja Stadium on Wednesday in the UEFA Euro 2020. Spain needs to at least draw this match for qualification, a draw might be enough too. The European powerhouse is having a disappointing season at the mega event. They have played two games and both of them ended in a draw and the three-time champions are currently placed at the third spot in the table. On the other hand, Slovakia has surpassed everyone’s expectations by upsetting Poland in the tournament opener. In their previous game, Slovakia was beaten 1-2 at the hands of Sweden.

UEFA Euro 2020 Slovakia vs Spain: Team News, Injury Update

Slovakia will miss the services of their Slavia Prague striker Ivan Schranz. He has been ruled out of tonight’s match due to an injury. Denis Vavro is also out of Slovakia’s squad for their matchup against Spain after testing positive for COVID-19.

As of now, there are no injury concerns in the Spain squad. Luis Enrique will have a full team at his disposal. The return of defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets will further strengthen the heart of the midfield. Busquets was put into isolation earlier this month after he contracted coronavirus.

Slovakia vs Spain starting line-ups:

Slovakia Probable Starting Line-up: Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarík, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada; Lukas Haraslin, Marek Hamsik, Robert Mak; Ondrej Duda

Spain Probable Starting Line-up: Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Marcos Llorente; Rodri, Sergio Busquets, Koke; Daniel Olmo, Ferran Torres, Gerard Moreno

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Slovakia vs Spain match kick-off?

The match between Slovakia and Spain is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 9:30 pm IST at Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Slovakia vs Spain match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Slovakia vs Spain match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Slovakia vs Spain fixture?

The match between Slovakia and Spain can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here