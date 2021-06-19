UEFA Euro 2020 Spain vs Poland LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Spain will be looking to secure three important points, when they host Poland in a crucial Group E UEFA Euro 2020 encounter at the Estadio de La Cartuja, in Seville on Sunday. The match will kick off at 12:30 am (IST). Both sides are in search for their first win at this summer’s European Championship and will aim to improve from their opening day disappointments.

Luis Enrique’s side had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Sweden in their opening game. Even though the Spaniards were dominant against the Scandinavians throughout the match, they failed to find the back of the net on most occasions. A win will certainly help them advance to the next round, however, a draw or defeat will do them no good before their clash with current group leaders in Slovakia next week.

On the other hand, Paulo Sousa’ men slumped to a shock defeat (2-1) to Slovakia after Grzegorz Krychowiak was sent off. Robert Lewandowski-led team failed to impact the game as the Polish never looked convinced to get back. Their fate will be settled in this match however, a win would split the group one going into the last round of games. Although a defeat will end their hopes of making it to the round-of-16 of the tournament.

UEFA Euro 2020 Spain vs Poland: Team News, Injury Update

Luis Enrique has a fully fit squad to choose from on Sunday, as his side came away from their draw against Sweden without any new injuries.

Meanwhile, Paulo Sousa will miss the services of Grzegorz Krychowiak, who was sent off in the loss to Slovakia. Apart from that, he too will have a full strength to choose from for this crucial encounter.

Spain vs Poland starting line-ups:

Spain predicted starting line-up: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Rodri, Thiago Alcantara, Koke; Daniel Olmo, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres

Poland predicted starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Maciej Rybus, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski; Karol Linetty, Piotr Zielinski, Mateusz Klich; Kamil Jozwiak, Robert Lewandowski, Przemyslaw Frankowski

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Spain vs Poland match kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 20 at 12:30 am IST at the Estadio de La Cartuja, in Seville, Spain.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Spain vs Poland match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Spain vs Poland match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Spain vs Poland fixture?

Live streaming is available on SonyLIV.

