UEFA Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Spain take on Sweden in their UEFA European Championship 2020 Group E clash on Tuesday at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on June 15 from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards. La Roja side are mostly youngsters and manager Enrique will look to bring back the Spanish flare. A major miss for Spain was not bringing in Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in the side, due to persisting injury. The defender’s addition would have been a great boost for the nation. Sweden on the other hand come into the tournament without their star man, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, due to injury. The 39-year old striker had come out of retirement for the Euros, but injury saw the veteran sit out.

Both sides will be looking for a win as three crucial points are up for grab. Other than Spain, Poland are also a part of Group E. Poland take on Slovakia on June 14. The clash between Spain and Sweden will not disappoint as fans get to witness Spain taking on Sweden in Seville.

UEFA Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden: Team News, Injury Update

It is a mystery for all fans as to who all will be in the playing XI for Spain, given the number of COVID-19 cases which has affected the side. It is learnt that David de Gea was made to sweat it out by coach Luis Enrique and is likely to be the goalkeeper instead of Unai Simmon. Sergio Busquets is will not be a part of the starting squad as the defensive mid-fielder had tested positive last week.

For Sweden on the other hand, Kulusevski and Svanberg will be absent from the match, however, Isak has returned to full recovery and is expected to be in the playing XI for today’s clash between Spain and Sweden.

Spain vs Sweden starting line-ups:

Spain Predicted Starting line-up: David de Gea, Cesar Azplicueta, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Llorente, Rodri, Pedri, Moreno, Morata and Ferran Torres.

Sweden Predicted Starting line-up: Robin Olsen, Ludwig Augustinsson, Marcus Daneilson, Victor Lindelof, Mikael Lustig, Emil Forsberg, Kristoffer Olsson, Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Larsson, Alexander Isak and Marcus Berg

What time is the UEFA Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 12:30 AM IST at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Spain vs Sweden match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden fixture?

The match between Spain and Sweden can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

